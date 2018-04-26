This Is Us has a history of hitting the audience's emotions right where it hurts. The show has provided its fair share of feel good moments over the first two seasons, but it's also really good at making people's tear ducts work overtime. Now that the speculation surrounding Jack's death is no longer necessary, new theories are popping up about some beloved characters. But there's one you should stop freaking out about. Beth's fate on This Is Us does not include her dying any time soon, so don't get ready to say your goodbyes.

When asked about Season 3 future by Golden Derby, actress Susan Kelechi Watson reassured viewers that fan-favorite Beth is safe and will indeed be around come next year's episodes. She elaborated:

Yes. Beth will be around. There's no plans to kill Beth. I know there has been a rumor that possibly Beth dies ... People don't believe us. Now, when we try to tell people spoilers, they don't believe us. We found it really kind of funny, but so endearing. I was really grateful that people wanted her to stay around, but also really glad she's not gonna die.

Time for a serious sigh of relief. Rumors swirled that Beth might be in danger last season after a blind item suggested that a "popular broadcast drama" would be introducing a terminal cancer plotline that would affect a significant character. Showrunner Isaac Aptaker shot down the suspicion in February:

I don't know where that came from. It's nothing we've talked about in our writers room, so unless there's some fan fiction making its way to set and getting filmed, I don't think that's in the works for Beth! You can tell your readers that Beth's OK.

Of course, it's hard to shake a thought, especially when more devastating hints continued to close out the season. I hate to bring it up, but I can't help but recall the mysterious "her" from the finale. A flash-forward revealed an older Randall and his now-adult daughter Tess as he remarked, “It’s time to go see her," to which Tess replied, “I’m not ready." "I’m not either," Randall added. Aaaaand cue the theorizing.

Just because Beth isn't going anywhere in Season 3 doesn't mean she won't deal with some sort of harrowing situation later on. Much like watching Jack live his life while knowing his tragic future made his moments that much more powerful, flash-forwards give the show a hall pass to employ a similar heartstring-tugging storytelling device. I'm not sure I could handle comprehending for certain that Beth will meet some painful circumstance while seeing her all happy and collected, though I should probably remember that this is This Is Us and sadness comes with the TV territory.

Thankfully, Sterling K. Brown offered up some insight on her's potential identity. According to the man behind Randall Pearson, the person in question might not be who you think it is.

“I know who the person is that future Randall is referring to, but [series creator Dan] Fogelman would cut off my big toe if I actually told you who it was,” Brown recently revealed to EW. “But I can tell you it’s probably not what you suspect. In classic Fogelman style, it will be like, ‘Oh, wow — didn’t see that coming.'”

Season 3 of This Is Us won't air until this fall and will continue to do the whole flash-forward thing in order to open up new narratives as it moves on. "We’re definitely going to continue to track Tess and Randall and what’s going on with them, but we do hope to eventually open up the world a bit, and you may see hints of what’s going on with other people too," executive producer Elizabeth Berger has explained.

Nothing feels certain when it comes to the gut-wrenching drama on This Is Us, but let's take comfort in the fact that Beth is sticking around. For now, at least.