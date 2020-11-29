Though Black Friday may be over, you can still find massive discounts on electronics during Cyber Monday. Best Buy's Cyber Monday 2020 sale features doorbusters on popular smart TVs, laptops, and more. Here's a look at some of the best offers you can score.

Get ready to shop from the comfort of your home during Cyber Monday, the digital savings event of the year. To make things better, you can shop for discounts early this year at Best Buy, which kicked off its Cyber Week on Saturday, Nov. 28. The limited-time Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy start on Sunday, Nov. 29 and run through Monday, Nov. 30.

There are a lot of great picks to choose from, with items from major brands such as Apple, HP, Samsung, and more. Whether you're on the hunt for a new smart watch or looking to upgrade your phone, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer even has a holiday gift guide on its website, featuring curated products for shoppers looking for a present this season. There's also a section highlighting the ultimate stocking stuffers like gift cards and computer games. To help you shop for the best picks, check out these Best Buy Cyber Monday deals available now.

Best Buy is offering store pickup and contactless curbside pickup options this holiday. You can also pick up your order at alternate pickup locations. If you'd prefer to receive your order without leaving the house, Best Buy has free shipping on thousands of items.

