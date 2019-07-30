Bernie Sanders & Cardi B Had A Conversation About 2020 & I Need To Know Everything

What happens when a popular politician and a chart-topping rapper meet up for a chat? The world is about to find out because Sen. Bernie Sanders and Cardi B had a conversation about the 2020 presidential elections, and Cardi teased the discussion on her Instagram. I don't know about you, but I need to know everything that went down when these two talked.

On Monday, July 29, rapper and performer Cardi B posted a photo on her Instagram in which she's sitting directly across from and carefully listening to an animated Sanders. The shot was apparently taken at TEN Nail Bar, a black-owned nail salon in Detroit, Michigan, and appears to be a behind the scenes photo from a presidential campaign video Sanders filmed with Cardi B, according to CNN. Sanders told CNN he was teaming up with Cardi B to discuss a variety of issues including canceling student debt, tackling climate change, and increasing the minimum wage, and said that the campaign video aims to "involve more young people in the political process."

In the caption of her post, Cardi B thanked Sanders for sitting down with her and sharing his plans for bringing political change to the United States. She ended her caption with a call to "learn our candidates" rather than endorsing Sanders specifically. Here's the caption in its entirety:

Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country. A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be ? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered. Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country. LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!

Sanders shared his own version of the moment, saying the two had a "great conversation."

This isn't the first time Cardi B has highlighted Sanders on her social media. On July 16, Cardi B tweeted that she had been "reading about Bernie Sanders" and was disappointed by "how we let him down in 2016."

The admiration and respect seems to be mutual. After their meet-up at TEN Nail Bar, Sanders tweeted, "We had a great conversation about the future of America. And let me tell you: Cardi B is right." He also encouraged followers to "stay tuned for our video coming soon!" He also shared his own photos on both Twitter and Instagram.

Sanders also praised Cardi B during his appearance on the July 25 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! When Kimmel asked Sanders if he personally knew Cardi B, Sanders responded, "I know her. We have talked on the phone on several occasions. She is really smart and she is deeply concerned about what's happening in this country." He later added, "She comes from a humble background, she knows what its like to live in poverty ... and she wants to make sure that we can improve life for working people in this country."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Though there's no release date on the video yet, I'm looking forward to seeing how many times Cardi B got Sanders to say "Okurrr."