Benefit Cosmetics is to brow products as Coke is to soda. You know it, you love it, and you're probably gonna reach for it as your safety net in a sea of other products. The brand's brow products have saved my arches thousands of times, and I'm not sure where I'd be without the cult-favorite Gimme Brow being my guiding light. To all my fellow brow lovers out there, Benefit Cosmetics' Black Friday 2019 sale will be like your personal Christmas, thanks to the deals the brand is throwing your way.

Besides being the fairy godmother to brows across the world, Benefit Cosmetics is stocked up on many other universally-loved products that will make great additions to anyone’s stocking. Its High Beam Liquid Highlighter will get you glowing hard, and I'm not sure there's a beauty lover among us who doesn't love — nay, obsess over — the Hoola Matte Bronzer. For Black Friday this year, you can get any — I repeat any — of these products at a discount, since the brand is offering 25% off everything, as well as free shipping, from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30 for Black Friday, and from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 for Cyber Monday.

In what I assume to be the spirit of giving, Benefit isn’t stopping its promises for savings there. The brand is also putting on a weeklong sale following Black Friday, introducing a new sale every day of the week. On Monday, Dec. 9, you can get 50% off POREfessional Jumbo and Original. Tuesday, Dec. 10 will bring 50% off Precisely, My Brow Pencil. Prepare to treat your lashes on Wednesday, Dec. 11, when you can get 50% off full-size Roller Lash, BADgal BANG!, and They’re Real mascaras. And if you love the brand's Hoolas, Thursday, Dec. 12 will be an early Christmas for you, because all full-sized shades will be 50% off.

Other Benefit Cosmetics retailers are joining in on the seasonal-sale fun, too. From Nov. 27 through Nov. 30, Macy’s is offering its Benefit Beauty Jackpot, which means you can purchase a full-size Roller Lash Mascara and Mini 24-Hour Brow Setter for $10 (which normally costs you $38). Ulta’s All-Star Beauty Blowout on Nov. 26 means you can get a full-size BADgal BANG! mascara, full-size 24-Hour Brow Setter, and mini POREfessional Primer for $15 (a $53 value). On Nov. 28, Sephora’s Big Glam Deal will let you buy a full-size They’re Real Mascara and full-size Gimme Brow+ in shades 3, 4, and 5 for $15, as opposed to the usual $49.

If you thought I was done listing deals, you're sorely mistaken, my friend. Online on Nov. 29, Urban Outfitters’ Beauty Bucket List Set lets you buy a full-size Benetint, full-size Roller Lash Mascara, full-size 24-Hour Brow Setter, and a cosmetics bag for $25. Birchbox’s Buzzworthy Beauty Deal delivers a full-size They’re Real Mascara, full-size original Benetint, and a cosmetics bag for $15. Finally, you can get a full-size Roller Lash Mascara, full-size POREfessional Primer, and a cosmetics bag for $15, instead of $57, during Nordstrom’s Big-Shot Deal. Since all of these deals include a makeup bag, you won’t have to worry about making space in your current one, which might be the greatest gift of all.

When it’s time to shop the Benefit Cosmetics site for 25% off everything and free shipping, here are some products you’ll definitely want to add to your cart.