While most of our attention as of late has been on the most recent Bachelor, Colton Underwood, another former Bachelor just celebrated a very special birthday. And Ben Higgins' birthday message from girlfriend Jessica Clarke literally couldn't be cuter. The best part? Higgins' birthday happens to fall on the same day as Clarke's brother, Phil, so she was able to kill two birds with one stone with one mega adorable post of herself with her two fave dudes.

"Two of my favorite guys had big bdays! Benjamin turned 30 yesterday and has been my greatest surprise and blessing," she wrote under the picture of herself sandwiched between her brother and boyfriend at what appears to be her brother's baseball game. "Baby Philip turns 21 today and has been my best friend and little brother since forever. My heart is just overflowing, what a weekend."

You guys think that caption is cute? Oh, just wait until you get a load of the adorable picture she decided to post alongside it. I know I already gave a short little description of it above, but you have to see the actual picture Clarke posted.

Yeah, I told you they're hot.

Higgins first officially introduced his new girlfriend to fans in an Instagram post he shared last month (February 2019). "I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago," he wrote in the caption. "I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey. In addition, this picture was taken this week in Honduras. I got to spend some time with an incredible group of people from all over the USA on a @generous_coffee_ adventure. Life is good!"

Along with the caption he posted an adorable picture of the two of them in Honduras.

Clarke also took to Instagram the same day to share the same picture with a similar caption announcing their relationship. She wrote in the caption:

My secret boyfriend, Ben! He has one of the biggest hearts and kindest spirits, I got to share Honduras with him this past week and I’m excited for many more adventures!

“There is something about [saying I’m in a relationship] that’s not easy,” Higgins said, when he opened up to Entertainment Tonight shortly after announcing his new relationship. “I’m realizing how much of my identity was being single... I’ve been in one place for so long now, and had to accept that one status, that it’s exciting and I know it’s the right thing, but it’s also abnormal and unfamiliar for me to say out loud that I’m in a committed relationship... I am a little concerned because this is a big identity shift and switch for me, and that feels weird. But I’m ready for it, I’m excited about it and I wouldn’t do it with just anybody.”

“Jessica kind of came inside this whole thing and said ‘I get your struggles, and I just like you for who you are,’” Higgins continued to Entertainment Tonight. “With the right person this does feel great, exciting, peaceful. And I know that I’m not super messed up! Somebody actually likes me!”

Congrats to the happy couple! Here's to many more loving happy birthday messages.