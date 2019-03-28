I haven't been on a spring break trip in about three years, and since adulthood has brought all kinds of expenses from bills to taxes, going on an extravagant springtime vacay is kind of out of the question. But for a limited time, travelers on a budget will have the chance to enter to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the Caribbean. Yes, you heard that correctly — if you're looking to get in on a free trip this spring, check out Belize Tourism Board's "Belizure" Bungalow Sweepstakes. It honestly looks like a blast, and you won't even have to take time off work.

With the power of staying connected via internet access, "Belizesure" is apparently becoming increasingly popular — meaning people enjoy tending to business while they go on vacation. And with that in mind, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) created something for remote employees looking for a little adventure, called "Belizesure." According to the BTB, the Belizesure Bungalow is a shared working space on Tobacco Caye, which is a small island located 10 miles off the coast of Belize. It's right on the water, it has wifi and solar powered charging stations, and the workspace is an open concept layout, meaning it's perfect for collaboration. Check out the video about it, below — it's honestly beautiful, and TBH, I would kill to do my work there.

Travel_Belize on YouTube

OK wow. That truly defines a dream day of work, if you ask me.

Anyway, if you, too, are dying to check out the glorious Belizesure Bungalow, the BTB is currently offering three lucky people and their plus-ones free trips to check it out, and luckily, entering is super easy. According to the BTB, all you have to do is send an email to belizesure@gmail.com and explain why you’re the ideal candidate. Each of the three winners will receive two round-trip tickets, hotel accommodations, meals, and non-alcoholic beverages. And most importantly, if you're looking to get some work done, you will have exclusive access to their overwater bungalow co-working space, which you will be required to visit during your stay.

For real — this definitely doesn't look too shabby.

Prior to entering, however, make sure you're eligible to win. According to the Belize Tourism Board, you must be a U.S. resident at least 18 years of age or older. You will be required to enter prior to April 9, 2019, and you'll also be responsible for making sure you're free to travel during the package's time slot, as the winner must travel between May 18, 2019 and May 23, 2019. But as long as you meet those requirements, you'll be all set to potentially travel to Belize, baby.

Taking time off from work to travel can be really, really tricky, so there's no doubt in my mind the Belizesure co-working space will take off. Honestly, I'm dying to check it out for myself, and there's seriously no going wrong with a free trip. If any of you end up winning, please take me as your plus-one — I've been told I would be a stellar "Belizesure" buddy.