Bekah M.'s Quotes About 'Bachelor' Arie Are So Brutal, But We Love It
While watching Season 22 of The Bachelor, you probably either loved or hated 22-year-old contestant Bekah M. The edit she received on the show might have made her a polarizing figure, but Bekah has clapped back at fans still doubting if she was ever ready for marriage. With viewers' speculation about Arie's post-show relationship growing, Bekah subtly stirred up the online debate about whether age is truly just a number. Spilling in a recent interview, Bekah M. thinks she was "more ready for marriage" than Arie is.
As evident on the "Women Tell All" special, Bekah is still a little bitter about Tia playing a part in her elimination and telling Arie that she didn't think Bekah was ready for marriage. Arie later admitted on the "Tell All" that he let reservations about Bekah's young age get to his head. The now-23-year-old also said that she had never experienced such judgment about her age before The Bachelor, and given that Chris Harrison basically confirmed her ticket to Paradise, I don't think Bekah is necessarily complaing about her heightened spotlight. However, she's still determined to get a word in about ageism on the show.
Appearing in a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bekah sent Arie a taste of his own medicine. While the Bachelor has claimed throughout the season that he desires marriage, Bekah thinks differently, saying that Arie isn't prepared for the commitment:
Bekah isn't the only contestant hinting at a major twist coming our way. At the "Women Tell All," Caroline confronted Arie, tearfully telling him, "I know what you did." Some of the other women nodded, suggesting that a hot secret about the season's result is flying around the group.
Although she couldn't clarify the questionable actions Arie may have committed on the show, Bekah did share more of her own theories on why Arie isn't ready for marriage.
Bekah makes an excellent point. While Arie has said that the last time he was in love was with Emily Maynard on her Bachelorette season, his most recent ex-girlfriend dropped shade shortly before he was announced as the new lead. She tweeted that Arie would be unable to pick just one woman, adding fuel to rumors that something completely unexpected will happen in the finale.
After her time on the show, Bekah also picked up on a telling pattern in the eliminated women's personalities.
Interesting. Bekah has definitely given this some thought into why Arie may falter when it comes to the proposal stage of his season. Just like Caroline, she isn't letting him get away with these double-sided comments, and I may have a new appreciation for Bekah entirely. We'll have to wait and see if her observations on Arie play out correctly in next week's finale episode.
The Bachelor returns on Monday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.