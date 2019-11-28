'Tis the season to spend some quality time with family, and what brings a family together better than a brand new member? The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez announced she's pregnant with baby number two, and her Instagram about it was so freaking cute, I can't take it. Martinez posted the good news on Thanksgiving day, sending so much warmth and love straight to my news feed. Pictured with boyfriend Grayston Leonard and 10-month-old daughter Ruth, the adorable family was all smiles as Martinez proudly showed off a photo of her ultrasound.

You probably remember Martinez from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. Being one of the youngest contestants in the history of the TV franchise (she was 22 years old during her appearance), she quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her bright and fun-loving presence on the screen. While her time on The Bachelor may be long over, she's still making waves as an Instagram influencer.

Back in July 2018, fans were speculating over whether or not Martinez would join her fellow Bachelor Nation cast mates on Bachelor In Paradise. It was then that she decided to go public with her and Leonard's relationship, posting an adorable photo of the two on Instagram with the caption: "my own private paradise. ❤️thank you @jzobphoto for the beautiful photos and thank you @pipyopi for your love."

Three months later, in September 2018, she revealed she was pregnant with Ruth. At that point, she and Leonard had been dating for seven months. She found out she was expecting after just three months of dating, which initially made the baby news a little shocking. Martinez told PureWow she was initially in "disbelief," and asked herself, "Is this really happening?" But once the news sunk in, she and Leonard were "overjoyed." Ruth was born in February 2019, and literally could not be any cuter.

Seriously.

The sweet family of three (soon to be four!) lives in California. Leonard is the owner of indoor rock-climbing gym Long Beach Rising, in Long Beach. Martinez is currently finishing up her college degree at the University of California Irvine and runs the Chatty Broads podcast with friend and influencer, Jess Ambrose. The couple is constantly posting photos of their adorable life together, from the super cute to the hella #relatable.

I can't wait to see Martinez absolutely crush her second pregnancy. (I especially can't wait to see photos of Ruth as a big sister! Eeeep!)