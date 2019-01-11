Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine are pretty much couple goals. Now married with two daughters, the pair seems just as in love as when they first got together, and I'm totally here for it. But Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's awkward first encounter is clearly proof that even celebrities don't always have that perfect first impression that you always dream of when meeting your soul mate.

In her interview with Net-A-Porter, Prinsloo opened up about her personal life and shared the very first moment she met her now-husband, Adam Levine. And let me tell you, it will make you feel way better about meeting your significant other by swiping right, or while you were both three sheets to the wind at a bar (I personally find this to be a fantastic first bonding experience, but maybe that's just me).

"I met my husband through a mutual friend," she started off telling the magazine. "Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed me asking if I could do it."

Don't worry, guys. This doesn't end with her agreeing to do the video and falling madly in love on set. We said awkward, remember?

"I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email."

Can you picture it now?

OK, fine, it's probably slightly different than Tyra Banks in Life-Size, but I'm merely trying to draw a visual, so don't @ me.

"A month later, I went to LA for a job, and that was the first time we met in person. I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me," Prinsloo told the magazine, then added, "He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me – it was so awkward."

Adam Levine attempting to hug Behati Prinsloo with boxing gloves is a big mood, and I'm currently soaking in the awkward feels.

But things got significantly better for the soon-to-be couple, and Adam's strange boxing-style hug didn't prevent Behati from being hit by Cupid's arrow.

"Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time," she said. "It was love at first sight, it was crazy. We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!"

A wild ride, indeed, Behati. For you and the millions of people who now know this hilariously uncomfortable meet-cute.

Honestly, the family of four lead a relatively private life, so I was pretty happy to see Prinsloo not only talk about her husband, but open up about her two daughters as well. In her interview, she talks about the ways her oldest daughter, Dusty, differs from her youngest, Gio:

My daughter Dusty is really funny and bossy. She’s a Virgo; she has such a personality. It’s weird that you can tell their sense of humor when they’re two. Gio is cuddly and sweet. I’m excited to see them a little older and really see their personalities [develop] because I think they’ll be very different.

Not gonna lie, I'm excited to watch this family grow, too. Thanks for letting us peer into your surprisingly normal life, Behati!