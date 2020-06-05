Time flies when you’re having fun. On June 5, Becky G and boyfriend Sebastian Lletget celebrated their four-year anniversary. The singer first posted about the LA Galaxy player a few months before they made it official, in April 2016, but Becky G’s anniversary Instagram for Sebastian Lletget might just be her sweetest post yet. Under a slideshow of four black-and-white photos of the pair, she wrote, “Hard to put into words what this means to me. Cheers to the adventures we’ve had and to the ones we have yet to experience. 4 years. ❤️”

Her feed wasn’t the only place where she expressed her love for Sebastian. She took to Stories to post a black-and-white video of the two slow-dancing to Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” with the caption, “4 years later, it’s still just me & you. Candle lit dinner in our home slow dancing by ourselves. With where the world is today it really reminds you what’s most important in life. It inspires you to hold on a little bit tighter & never take a moment for granted.” On his feed, Sebastian posted a sweet photo of him and Becky with the caption, “4 years side by side. ♥️”

The couple made their red carpet debut in October 2016 after being introduced by Becky’s Power Rangers co-star Naomi Scott earlier that year. In January 2017, Becky posted a photo of him to her ‘gram reminiscing on their very first date. “I remember specifically stuffing my face with sushi and talking about our dreams, goals and visions for where we see ourselves… everything we talked about on that date we are now doing or working towards. Crazy how fast time has flown by,” she wrote in the caption. Since then, they’ve constantly proven they’re each other’s number one fan, with dozens of posts supporting and loving on each other on the reg.

In December 2017, Becky called Sebastian her soulmate in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying even though there’s “something really special” between them, they’re in no rush to get engaged. “Relationships do take effort. He's an athlete. I'm traveling and touring all the time. We're both super busy, but when you don't even have to think twice, you don't have to doubt your relationship with someone and you can just be who you are and be inspired by that person to be better, that is something really beautiful, and I have never really experienced that before,” she said.

If only 2017 Becky could see how far her relationship has come! How could anyone not fully stan these two?