Becky G and Sebastian Lletget's love story is pretty much the exact definition of couple's goals. The "Shower" singer first met her L.A. Galaxy player boyfriend when they were set up by their mutual friend, actress Naiomi Scott. Scott's husband, Jordan Spence, played soccer with Sebastian and thought that Lletget and Becky would be the perfect match. Her instincts were correct. The two started dating in summer 2016 and have been going strong ever since. And if you take Becky G and Sebastian Lletget's astrological compatibility into account, you can feel confident this gorgeous duo isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Becky was born Mar. 2, 1997, under the sign of Pisces, and Sebastian's birthday is Sep. 3, 1992, which makes him a Virgo. At first glance, a down-to-earth Virgo and a dreamy water sign like Pieces might seem like an odd fit, but that couldn't be further from the truth as these two are pretty much soulmate-level compatibility. Here's why Beck and Sebastian go so amazingly well together, according to their zodiac signs.

Pisces and Virgo have instant chemistry.

Pisces and Virgo are opposite signs, and this creates a natural magnetism between them. Virgo can sometimes be a bit slow to warm to people, preferring to hold back a bit and observe before opening up. However, there's an innate kindness and sweetness to Pisces that allows Virgo to be uncharacteristically bold (and even a little aggressive) in pursuing them. In return, Pisces, who dreams of being swept off their feet, responds positively to Virgo's open attraction and desire. Strangers can become lovers very quickly when these two signs meet.

Pisces and Virgo bring out the best in each other.

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The fact that Pisces and Virgo are opposite one another in the zodiac doesn’t just bode well for initial attraction. This also creates a dynamic that allows each sign to be their best selves when they're together. They balance each other where they're weaker, and they encourage one another to grow in ways they never expected. Virgo helps to ground Pisces so that they can take all that creative power and channel it into something real, rather than just stay in the realm of fantasy and “what ifs.” In return, Pisces helps soothe Virgo when they get a bit neurotic, while enabling them to tap into their emotional and softer side.

They can occasionally struggle with issues of trust.

While Pisces and Virgo are very compatible in almost every way, like all sign pairings these two can encounter issues that threaten their dynamic. For Virgo and Pisces, this can include struggles with fully trusting one another early on in the relationship. When Virgo's made up their mind, there's not a lot of back and forth. So, if they’ve decided they're ready to commit to someone, they mean it. Pisces sometimes needs a little longer to make up their mind, and this difference can breed mistrust and insecurity. And when that happens, Virgo's controlling side can come out. However, communication changes everything. If Pisces can be open about their feelings, Virgo can be patient and the trust can develop naturally. Once they're fully committed, both of these signs have total faith in one another.

Their sexual chemistry is beautiful and loving.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While Pisces and Virgo aren't usually associated with having the most intense sexual energy, it's shockingly passionate when they meet in the bedroom. That's because these two are just so comfortable and at home with one another. They feel safe and confident in each other's arms in a way that allows them to be fully authentic and uninhibited in bed.

With all this in mind, is it really any surprise that Becky G and Lletget are such a solid and loving couple? This must be what Becky means when she called him her “partner in life” in an interview with ET. The stars have truly aligned for these two. Yay love!