Becca Kufrin has been riding the Bachelor Nation roller coaster for six months now, and things are still getting turned upside down. After being dumped by the most recent Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. for his runner-up (in the most brutal way possible), the new Bachelorette was determined to "do the damn thing" again and give her shot at nationally-broadcast love a second chance. However, right when things seemed like they were falling into place, Becca's Bachelor bestie Tia Booth showed up after hometown dates and revealed she still has feelings for Colton Underwood. While fans of the series love to watch a good fight, Becca's Instagram post to Tia following last night's Monday, July 16 episode proves there's nothing but love between the two.

At the beginning of Becca's journey, Tia, who was a contestant with Becca on Arie's season, showed up to let her know that she spent a night with one of her contestants before filming started. At the time, Tia simply told Becca about her night with Colton and didn't express much more than that. However, after fans watched Becca meet Colton's family, jaws dropped when Tia came to pull Becca aside for a quick heart-to-heart.

"I just have to be fully out there and put it out there because it's been weighing on me... it makes me sick to my stomach," Tia revealed to Becca on Week 8 of The Bachelorette.

Yes, it was as awkward as you're picturing it to be.

Many fans jumped to blame Tia for stepping in at the eleventh hour and dropping a bomb like that. But Becca is not here for it. On July 17, Becca posted the following message on her Instagram story:

She addresses fans who are wrongfully pitting the two women against each other, stating:

To those who have been bashing Tia, please take a moment to reflect on how it would feel if someone said such hurtful things to you or a friend of yours. Tia and I went on a tv show for the chance at love that would be portrayed to the world, but that doesn't mean we signed up for others to make such harsh judgements based upon what is shown in only two ours and to spew hatred without actually getting to know us for who we are. Tia is a kind, strong, upfront, funny, spunky and caring woman. She has a huge heart and if anyone sat down with her for three minutes they would realize that. Yes, we are still friends and my friendships are one of the things I hold most dear. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but that shouldn't allow for people to vocalize such hatred when it's not warrented. If I can let it go and move on from one conversation then I sure hope everyone else can too.

You. Go. Girl.

After the first time their relationship was brought up, Tia set the record straight to People:

I DM'd him first and within a few days he told me he had applied to be on The Bachelorette. But he hadn't gotten the final call so we thought, we get along well, we might as well just keep talking and doing whatever this is. The whole time I kept thinking, 'What are the odds that he would get on the show?'

While Colton's time on The Bachelorette is over, and fans should take Becca's advice and move on, Bachelor Nation can look forward to seeing more drama unfold with Tia on this season of Bachelor In Paradise.