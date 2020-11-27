BDG's Shop Holiday Virtual Event Is 21 Days Of Jolly Giveaways & Merry Discounts

Holiday gifting and shopping will look different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn't mean kicking back with a mug of hot cocoa and opening up your laptop to shop online can't be a holly jolly time. BDG's Shop Holiday virtual event is here to bring you all the fun that comes with a traditional holiday shopping experience, but from the safety and comfort of your own home. With daily giveaways and exclusive discounts, you'll be in the holiday spirit in no time.

Consider this your official invite to take part in all the festive fun. Bustle Digital Group is kicking off this wonderful time of the year with a "21 Days of Gifting" experience starting today, Nov. 27. Each day you attend, you'll unlock new giveaways and fresh, shoppable content from Bustle, Elite Daily, and Inverse. Not to mention, there will be a fully immersive holiday market you can explore with virtual storefronts and curated gifts selected by BDG’s top editors.

With sponsors like Kohl's, Carolina Herrera, GAP, Intimissi, Amazon Prime Video, Unilever, and Samsung, you can safely enjoy the same thrills of snagging a good deal without having to go anywhere. Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests staying put this holiday season is the safest way to protect yourself, and this shopping-from-home event allows you to do just that. Stay in your festive PJs, get yourself a mug of hot cocoa, and shop for your friends and family with just a few clicks.

Each day brings new giveaways from some of your favorite brands like Steve Madden and Carolina Herrera, so be sure to check back every day until Dec. 18. You might even see a few free samples from participating sponsors while browsing through a winter wonderland marketplace with 3D boutiques.

Now that you're feeling festive, you might be wondering how you can attend the big event. Well, lucky for you, it's totally free. All you need to do is RSVP to save the date. An email reminder with a URL to attend will be sent to you when the "virtual" doors open up.

Along with all the amazing deals and giveaways, there will be a virtual photo booth powered by Romper, and NYLON’s DJ will be playing some of your favorite holiday tunes to enjoy while you shop. It truly will be the place to shop, be merry, and enjoy all the holiday fun.