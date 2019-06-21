Baublebar's Under-$20 Sale Is Brimming With Cute & Kitschy Goodness
Do you drool over the fruit jewelry trend that's been sweeping the internet as of late? What about baubles dripping in pearls, seashells, or both? If so, you're going to freak over Baublebar's under-$20 sale, which has been stocked with some of the retailer's most popular styles, all at a seriously incredible price. If you've been looking for the perfect excuse to add some special pieces to your jewelry collection, this is most definitely it.
Starting Friday, June 21, and running through Friday, June 28, Baublebar is offering 200 styles at under $20, and they're pieces you won't be able to resist. Unlike most sales, this one isn't filled with out-of-season items or styles that didn't sell well — quite the contrary, in fact. Lucite hoops, rainbow beaded bracelets, pukka shell earrings, a metallic hair clip, a silky scrunchy, delicate chain necklaces, and so much more are all included, proving that now is the time to try out some of summer's biggest accessories trends. No matter what your taste is there'll be something that piques your interest, so check out the sale and make a few selects. Below, I picked out 10 standout items, because I know narrowing down your cart is not an easy feat.
Fruity Loops
DANIYA RESIN HOOP EARRINGS
$14
Baublebar
These lucite earrings totally reimagine what hoops can look like, thanks to their two colorful interlocking circles and gold metal detailing. They're playful yet elegant and could be styled in a million ways.
Color Wheel
ADEA RING
$12
Baublebar
Wear a sparkly rainbow around your finger with this colorful ring. It's the perfect piece for Pride month and beyond.
Catch Of The Day
ANGUILLA BRACELET
$10
Baublebar
Because lobster. Need I even say more?
Shell It Out
COZUMEL SEASHELL BRACELET
$14
Baublebar
The pukka bracelet gets an upgrade with this beautiful piece! Featuring silver shells strung along golden cord, it's a totally new way to do metallic jewelry and makes the once-casual jewelry style appropriate for even the dressiest of events.
Glitterbug
LINDA HAIR CLIP
$14
Baublebar
The most colorful hair clip you ever did see! It also features a glittery metallic sheen making it doubly cool.
Beach Bum
SARDINIA HOOP EARRINGS
$18
Baublebar
I love a gold hoop and I love going shelling on vacation, so these earrings combine two of my favorite things into one. They're elegant yet boast a laidback feel — bring them along to your next beachside getaway for the perfect finishing touch to your look.
Heart Work
ANSWER ME BRACELET
$12
Baublebar
The nostalgia! The cuteness! This playful bracelet reminds me of similar pieces I made by hand in middle school. Maybe I'll DIY one myself!
Cherry Baby
CHERRY CHAIN LINK DROP EARRINGS
$12
Baublebar
Fruit jewelry is huge right now, so why not wear it in tiny cherry form?
Chain Reaction
ALESSIA NECKLACE
$10
Baublebar
This is one of those necklaces you can wear day in and day out to add a subtle and elegant glimmer to your look. It'll go with anything and is so delicate you'll hardy know it's there.
I'm Single
MAKENA DROP SINGLE EARRING
$10
Baublebar
Because single ladies (and earrings) have more fun. This shell style is so personality-rich you only need one to make a statement.