Do you drool over the fruit jewelry trend that's been sweeping the internet as of late? What about baubles dripping in pearls, seashells, or both? If so, you're going to freak over Baublebar's under-$20 sale, which has been stocked with some of the retailer's most popular styles, all at a seriously incredible price. If you've been looking for the perfect excuse to add some special pieces to your jewelry collection, this is most definitely it.

Starting Friday, June 21, and running through Friday, June 28, Baublebar is offering 200 styles at under $20, and they're pieces you won't be able to resist. Unlike most sales, this one isn't filled with out-of-season items or styles that didn't sell well — quite the contrary, in fact. Lucite hoops, rainbow beaded bracelets, pukka shell earrings, a metallic hair clip, a silky scrunchy, delicate chain necklaces, and so much more are all included, proving that now is the time to try out some of summer's biggest accessories trends. No matter what your taste is there'll be something that piques your interest, so check out the sale and make a few selects. Below, I picked out 10 standout items, because I know narrowing down your cart is not an easy feat.

Fruity Loops

DANIYA RESIN HOOP EARRINGS $14 | Baublebar Buy Now

These lucite earrings totally reimagine what hoops can look like, thanks to their two colorful interlocking circles and gold metal detailing. They're playful yet elegant and could be styled in a million ways.

Color Wheel

ADEA RING $12 | Baublebar Buy Now

Wear a sparkly rainbow around your finger with this colorful ring. It's the perfect piece for Pride month and beyond.

Catch Of The Day

ANGUILLA BRACELET $10 | Baublebar Buy Now

Because lobster. Need I even say more?

Shell It Out

COZUMEL SEASHELL BRACELET $14 | Baublebar Buy Now

The pukka bracelet gets an upgrade with this beautiful piece! Featuring silver shells strung along golden cord, it's a totally new way to do metallic jewelry and makes the once-casual jewelry style appropriate for even the dressiest of events.

Glitterbug

LINDA HAIR CLIP $14 | Baublebar Buy Now

The most colorful hair clip you ever did see! It also features a glittery metallic sheen making it doubly cool.

Beach Bum

SARDINIA HOOP EARRINGS $18 | Baublebar Buy Now

I love a gold hoop and I love going shelling on vacation, so these earrings combine two of my favorite things into one. They're elegant yet boast a laidback feel — bring them along to your next beachside getaway for the perfect finishing touch to your look.

Heart Work

ANSWER ME BRACELET $12 | Baublebar Buy Now

The nostalgia! The cuteness! This playful bracelet reminds me of similar pieces I made by hand in middle school. Maybe I'll DIY one myself!

Cherry Baby

CHERRY CHAIN LINK DROP EARRINGS $12 | Baublebar Buy Now

Fruit jewelry is huge right now, so why not wear it in tiny cherry form?

Chain Reaction

ALESSIA NECKLACE $10 | Baublebar Buy Now

This is one of those necklaces you can wear day in and day out to add a subtle and elegant glimmer to your look. It'll go with anything and is so delicate you'll hardy know it's there.

I'm Single

MAKENA DROP SINGLE EARRING $10 | Baublebar Buy Now

Because single ladies (and earrings) have more fun. This shell style is so personality-rich you only need one to make a statement.