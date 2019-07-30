Are you loving the current rainbow everything trend? Does kitschy-cute jewelry make your heart sing? What about sales? Are you into those too? If you answered yes to any of the above then BaubleBar's summer 2019 sale is going to make you a very happy shopper. The cult-favorite accessories brand is having a seasonal blowout that's one for the books, so if you're in need of any last minute trinkets now's the time to buy them.

From now through Aug. 6, BaubleBar is running a sale section on their website where everything is under $10. Yes, I said everything. From bracelets and earrings to rings and necklaces, the sale is brimming with any style you might need. And seeing as it's offering up some of summer's biggest trends (Seashells! Fruit! Lucite! Crystalls!), it's an excellent way to tap into some accessories du jour at extremely affordable prices. Some of the sale offerings are already selling out, so to make sure you snag the items that catch your eye make sure to add them to your cart ASAP. Checkout eight of the best offerings below and get ready to infuse your summer wardrobe with the blast of color and cuteness it's been missing.

Hearts of Gold

This bracelet is both elegant and sweet thanks to the strand of tiny gilded hearts it's comprised of. You could just as easily wear this to a formal event as you could to a weekend brunch, rendering it a truly versatile piece.

Opposites Attract

Beaded boho meets glamorous gold in this cool necklace duo. The colorful pearl-studded piece sits close to your neck while the gold drop necklace dips into your neckline. Festival outfit, you're about to get a whole lot cooler.

Off The Cuff

A simple gold cuff that spells out the letter of your choice in morse code. Because why not?

Disco Fever

These personality-rich bedazzled hoops are total outfit makers thanks to their rainbow palette and sizeable design. Pair them with a white tee and jeans for a luxuriously laid-back look, or wear them with an equally sparkly dress for a night out dancing.

Fine Lines

Three necklaces for $10? What kind of sorcery is this!? Wear them together for a bright and graphic pop or select one at a time to rock for a more subtle effect.

Child's Play

Remember those bracelets you used to make as a kid? This is basically that, but with a bit more thought put into it. And for $10, you don't have to feel bad about buying one from a legit jewelry brand.

Good Night

If you've got double piercings these moon and star earrings look ace as a set. If you don't, they also look great mixed and matched to your liking.

Hot Tamale

And finally, who wouldn't want to rock a golden hoop strung with tiny chili peppers around their wrist? It's a playful way to spice up your style and will undoubtedly be a fire conversation starter.