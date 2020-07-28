Don't let anyone tell you self-care isn't a necessity. Between your day-to-day routine, your special Sunday me-time with a face mask and everything in between and beyond, you can finally get your hands on all of your favorite skincare and home fragrance products without breaking the bank. Bath & Body Works’ July 2020 Semi-Annual Sale is going on for the whole month. The sale features items 50% off and more, and you can shop all the deals on Bath & Body Works’ website, as well as in select brick-and-mortar stores. (Although, you should first check whether or not your local store is open and, if so, closely follow any coronavirus-related shopping guidelines.)

Believe or not, my skincare routine always ramps up in the summer. My skin constantly feels dried out from the sun, pool water, and sweat, so the chance to refill all my lotions and mists at a discounted price could not have come at a better time. At the Semi-Annual Sale, you can also get your hands on some candles that will upgrade your me-time a ridiculous amount.

Your skin will thank you for getting in on these savings. After all, you’re not going to get another chance like this for six months. The Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual sale ends on Friday, July 31, so you best get to shopping soon. With so many deals to go through, I’ve collected some of the best items from the sale below:

If you love B&BW's signature scent Pink Cashmere, you need to get your hands on this Ultra Shea Body Cream ($5, Bath & Body Works). The retailer has otherwise retired the fragrance, so make sure you stock up on it while you still can. This product includes shea, cocoa, and aloe butters in a non-greasy formula to keep your skin feeling nourished all day long.

A candle that smells like margaritas? Sign me up. Island Margarita ($8, Bath & Body Works) is a single-wick candle that has a burn time of about 25 to 45 hours, so you can fill days with this tropical scent. The scent includes hints of mango, mandarin, and sea salt, meaning you'll feel like you're at an island retreat with a drink in hand every time you light this candle.

This Hibiscus Guava Fresca Shower Gel ($7, Bath & Body Works) brings summer into your shower routine. Its fruity scent and vitamin E-rich formula are perfect for keeping you feeling warm in the colder days not far off.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, hand-washing is still of the utmost importance for maintaining your health. However, if your hands are like mine, they probably often feel dry and tight, which is why you should treat them to a nutrient-rich hand soap like Pacific Coastline Gentle Gel Hand Soap ($4, Bath & Body Works). Its formula has vitamin E, shea extract, aloe, and essential oils, so your hands can feel soft and hydrated after every wash.

With the Blackberry & Basil Fine Fragrance Mist ($5, Bath & Body Works), you'll smell utterly intoxicating. This scent is perfect for all seasons, with notes of blackberry, jasmine petals, sweet basil, and pink pomelo.

If you prefer floral scents, the Fresh Cut Lilacs Single Wick Candle ($8, Bath & Body Works) smells like you're walking through a flower patch. This candle will keep your home in eternal spring mode — at least for 25 to 45 hours.

The French Lavender & Honey Body Lotion ($5, Bath & Body Works) is one of the retailer's most popular scents. And if the hero notes alone are anything to go by, it's no surprise why. It's also fast absorbing, so you don't have to fret about feeling greasy post-lather.

To keep fresh throughout the day, the Cotton Blossom Body Cream ($5, Bath & Body Works) mixes together soft white musk, crisp air, and cotton flower for a truly clean-smelling lotion. Even better, the light scent lasts all day without ever being overwhelming.

Adding some aromatherapy to your shower time will give you a few moments of zen, great for starting your morning or ending your day. Why not incorporate this Mediterranean Bergamot Neroli Body Wash ($7, Bath & Body Works) into that you-time? The formula cleanses and conditions your skin, while the aroma promotes calmness and relaxation to give you the ultimate reset.

This Cucumber Melon Fragrance Mist ($5, Bath & Body Works) is another fan-favorite retired scent that you can still get your hands on. The crisp, soft scent has over 100 five-star reviews, with some reviewers using the same scent for decades. Since it's on its way out, you might as well check out what all the hype is about.