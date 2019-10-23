Bath & Body Works' Fall 2019 Sale Has HUGE Discounts On 3-Wick Candles & Bodycare

Hi, hello, please stop what you're doing! The Bath & Body Works' Fall 2019 Sale is happening as we speak! If you like getting hand soaps, shower gels, body creams, and most importantly, candles for half price, then there's literally no time to waste — head on over to the B&BW site ASAP. Yup, that's right, everything in the sale is 50% off, and that includes a ton of your favorite fall scents.

I love Bath & Body Works products so darn much, I buy them at full price on the reg. That said, I still wouldn't mind saving a little coin on my candles! Anyone else able to relate? That's why I plan to go hard during the Fall Sale, happening now on the B&BW site as well as in stores. No set end date has been announced just yet, so my advice is to shop while you can so you don't end up with major FOMO if it wraps up sooner than you expected. Why risk it when you can snag so many great products??

Let's begin with a candle that describes how these savings make me feel: Blessed, aka Pumpkin Pecan Waffles ($12, originally $25, bathandbodyworks.com):

I love the classic packaging, but I really like these more stylized jars, and I'd love to have Blessed burning on my Thanksgiving table! This sweet scent is reminiscent of maple syrup, golden waffles, pumpkin spice, and brown sugar, and yes, my mouth did start watering as I typed that.

Before I shy away from candles, can't I hype up one or two more? Cranberry Woods ($12, originally $25, bathandbodyworks.com) is the perfect scent to help you transition from fall to winter:

This is one of my all-time holiday must-haves! Cranberry Woods is a particularly unique festive scent, with notes of tart cranberry, cinnamon bark, forest cedar, and golden amber.

One of my year-round faves, Mahogany Teakwood ($12, originally $25, bathandbodyworks.com) is included in the Fall Sale too, just FYI:

Yum. Bath & Body Works claims this candle smells like rich mahogany, black teakwood, dark oak, and frosted lavender, but you know what? I've asked at least ten friends, and we all agree it smells like the cute models that used to stand outside of Abercrombie and Hollister. Do you know what I'm talking about? If you're looking to reminisce, buy this candle.

Moving on from candles, there are some bomb body products in this sale, too. It is NOT too late in the season for some Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte Fine Fragrance Mist ($7, originally $15, bathandbodyworks.com):

Holy delicious. This baby smells of pumpkin latte, toasted marshmallow, creamy sandalwood, and praline musk, and if you're the kind of gal to wear a basic vanilla scent year-round, consider this your autumn upgrade.

I'm also planning to try the Champagne Apple & Honey Shower Gel ($6, originally $13, bathandbodyworks.com), because doesn't that name sound simply divine?

As it implies, this body wash features pink lady apple and sparkling champagne, plus jasmine honey & autumn woods. Too good! All the above and more are available now on the Bath & Body Works site as well as in stores, so if you're looking for a sign to go shopping, consider this your sign. Happy Fall Sale!