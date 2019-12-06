Can you smell that? It's the wonderful scent of Bath & Body Works' Candle Day 2019 Sale. On Saturday, Dec. 7, the popular home and fragrance retailer will kick off the one-day sale by discounting all three-wick candles to just $9.50 — that's 60% off the original retail price of $24.50. The annual sale will take place in BBW stores across the U.S. — with most locations opening at 7 a.m. or earlier. If you can't swing a trip to your local BBW, the sale kicks off on Bath & Body Works' website at midnight on Friday, Dec. 6, so online shoppers get even earlier access.

Included within BBW's 135 three-wick candles featured in the sale are 100 different fragrances (some available in a variety of packaging). That means year-round scents, cult-classics, and the entire Christmas 2019 collection will all only cost you $10 a pop.

As if the sale itself isn't enough, BBW is also introducing 38 brand new scents arriving exclusively for Candle Day. The new releases include sweet-smelling scents like Sugared Blueberry Donut, Cereal Marshmallow Bar, Unicorn Sprinkles, and Red Velvet Cupcake, just to name a few.

Here are a few of the best-smelling three-wicks to stockpile before they're gone:

You've probably never smelled Unicorn Sprinkles IRL before, but if you were to take a whiff, they'd likely smell exactly like this candle: fluffy cotton candy, rainbow candy drops, and sugared lemon.

In addition to smelling exactly like all of my childhood Christmases, this classic BBW scent smells like vanilla bean, marshmallow fluff, and vanilla cake.

Into The Night is a luxe, sultry scent with notes of sugared raspberry, velvet rose petals, shimmering amber, and creamy musk.

Does the busy holiday season have you stressed out? You'll easily unwind with this aromatherapy candle and its relaxing eucalyptus and spearmint scent.

I want every Christmas morning for the rest of my adult life to smell like this cocktail of a candle. This three-wick features notes of sparkling champagne, red apple slices, and iced sugar crystals — and it smells like you need it, too.

This incredible deal will only go on while supplies last, so I'd advise you to run — not walk —to your nearest location (or hurry over to the site) to cop as many candles as you can before your fellow-three-wick-lovers scoop them all up.