Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket/Getty Images

Bath & Body Works' Candle Day Sale 2019 Means 3-Wick Candles Are Only $10

By Kelsi Zimmerman

Can you smell that? It's the wonderful scent of Bath & Body Works' Candle Day 2019 Sale. On Saturday, Dec. 7, the popular home and fragrance retailer will kick off the one-day sale by discounting all three-wick candles to just $9.50 — that's 60% off the original retail price of $24.50. The annual sale will take place in BBW stores across the U.S. — with most locations opening at 7 a.m. or earlier. If you can't swing a trip to your local BBW, the sale kicks off on Bath & Body Works' website at midnight on Friday, Dec. 6, so online shoppers get even earlier access.

Included within BBW's 135 three-wick candles featured in the sale are 100 different fragrances (some available in a variety of packaging). That means year-round scents, cult-classics, and the entire Christmas 2019 collection will all only cost you $10 a pop.

As if the sale itself isn't enough, BBW is also introducing 38 brand new scents arriving exclusively for Candle Day. The new releases include sweet-smelling scents like Sugared Blueberry Donut, Cereal Marshmallow Bar, Unicorn Sprinkles, and Red Velvet Cupcake, just to name a few.

Here are a few of the best-smelling three-wicks to stockpile before they're gone:

Unicorn Sprinkles
$25
$10
 | 
Bath & Body Works

You've probably never smelled Unicorn Sprinkles IRL before, but if you were to take a whiff, they'd likely smell exactly like this candle: fluffy cotton candy, rainbow candy drops, and sugared lemon.

Vanilla Bean Noel
$25
$10
 | 
Bath & Body Works

In addition to smelling exactly like all of my childhood Christmases, this classic BBW scent smells like vanilla bean, marshmallow fluff, and vanilla cake.

Into The Night
$25
$10
 | 
Bath & Body Works

Into The Night is a luxe, sultry scent with notes of sugared raspberry, velvet rose petals, shimmering amber, and creamy musk.

Stress Relief Eucalyptus Spearmint
$25
$10
 | 
Bath & Body Works

Does the busy holiday season have you stressed out? You'll easily unwind with this aromatherapy candle and its relaxing eucalyptus and spearmint scent.

Merry Mimosa
$25
$10
 | 
Bath & Body Works

I want every Christmas morning for the rest of my adult life to smell like this cocktail of a candle. This three-wick features notes of sparkling champagne, red apple slices, and iced sugar crystals — and it smells like you need it, too.

This incredible deal will only go on while supplies last, so I'd advise you to run — not walk —to your nearest location (or hurry over to the site) to cop as many candles as you can before your fellow-three-wick-lovers scoop them all up.