Patio season and ice cream are practically made for each other, and it's officially that time of year to stock your freezers with some of summer's best new flavors, which include a new non-dairy offering from Baskin-Robbins. Baskin-Robbins' May 2021 flavor, Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel, is made with oat milk and uses some of the season's most classic flavors for a treat you'll want to keep on hand. This warm weather offering, which is making history as Baskin-Robbins' very first oat milk flavor, will only be available for a limited time.

On Saturday, May 1, ice cream stans can start their weekends off on the sweetest note with some scoops of Baskin-Robbins' flavor of the month. Strawberry Streusel, which is Baskin-Robbins' very first oat milk-based ice cream (and the first oat milk-based ice cream from a major national ice cream shop) will be launching at storefronts all around the country. A standard scoop will run you $2.49.

According to the company, the non-dairy scoop is vegan-friendly, which means it contains no animal sources, but it's made on the same equipment as non-vegan items. The offering has been a long time coming. Baskin-Robbins fans can expect the same "smooth and creamy consistency" that you'd get from any ice cream — just with a subtly sweet oat milk flavor. The non-dairy base is complemented by chunks of strawberry, cinnamon granola, and a crumbly streusel, giving you a mix of iconic summer flavors and a combination of smooth and crunchy textures.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

To give you more time to spend pool-side instead of driving to a Baskin-Robbins location, the company will be offering a delivery promotion through Postmates and Uber Eats from May 17 through May 23. If you order at least $15 worth of Baskin-Robbins from either of those two delivery services during that time frame, you can score $5 off your order. You can also order the ice cream for delivery from DoorDash.

Unfortunately, Baskin-Robbins' vegan Strawberry Streusel flavor will be only be available until the end of May, meaning you don't have very long to score the oat milk-based ice cream. However, the company — which previously released two non-dairy flavors in 2019 (Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Extreme, which were made with coconut oil and almond butter) — says it plans to add more oat milk ice cream flavors to its menu later this year.

When you head out for a non-dairy scoop, remember to keep in mind the CDC's latest guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.