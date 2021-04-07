Baskin-Robbins is ringing in warmer weather with the launch of non-dairy limited-edition treats that pay homage to two of summer's most popular fruits. In addition to a Watermelon Swirl Sorbet with a raspberry-flavored candy ribbon, Baskin-Robbin's April 2021 offerings also include a sweet and spicy sip with mango puree and Tajín seasoning. Wondering about the price of Baskin-Robbins' Mangonada? Here's how much you can expect to spend on the 'Gram-worthy beverage.

Chances are you might have tried a mangonada or chamango, which is a traditional sip in Mexico that's enjoyed during the warmer months, but now you can get it from one of your go-to ice cream shops. Baskin-Robbins' new dairy-free Mangonada owes its sunset-inspired hue to chilled mango puree, chamoy, and Tajín Clásico Seasoning, and it promises to gift your tastebuds with a tasty mix of sweet, spicy, and savory flavors. The Tajin, which combines mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt, perfect balances the tart chamoy (a sauce traditionally made from pickled fruit) as well as the tropical mango puree.

While the refreshing sip is only available for a limited-time, you can currently purchase it at your local Baskin-Robbins for $4.99 for a small size, $5.99 for a medium, and $6.99 for a large drink. That pricing is the same price as any other milkshake you might order off Baskin-Robbins' menu, but the chain is giving you an extra sweet incentive to put it into your rotation. You can score $5 off your order of at least $15 when you order a Mangonada from Baskin-Robbins through DoorDash from April 12 through April 18.

Looking for a fruity bite to pair with your sip? Baskin-Robbins' limited-edition Watermelon Swirl Sorbet is the company's non-dairy ice cream flavor of the month, and promises to live up to its title with a sweet watermelon flavor that features ribbons of raspberry-flavored candy throughout for a mix of fruit and berry flavors.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Unfortunately, both of these non-dairy offerings are not permanent options, so you might want to consider ordering or calling ahead to make sure your Baskin-Robbins location is carrying it. When you pick up either of these two fruit-forward treats, it's also a good idea to follow the CDC's most updated guidance on masking and social distancing for takeout and delivery.