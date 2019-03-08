International Women's Day is here again, which means there are zillions of amazing posts celebrating women on social media. Girl power advocate Barack Obama was one of many who joined the celebrations, sharing a tweet that paid homage to women he says are building the future today. If you need some inspiration today, look no further than Barack Obama's 2019 International Women's Day post. I mean it.

Obama kicked off the festivities bright and early, sharing his first tweet on the morning of March 8, which read, "On International Women’s Day, I’m reflecting on the future we all want for our daughters: one where they can live out their aspirations without limits. And I’m celebrating some of the women who are building that future for all of us today."

He continued on to honor three women who are Obama Foundation fellows, "who remind us what International Women’s Day is all about: imagining a world free of artificial ceilings for the next generation—and doing the hard work to get us there." They include Preethi Herman, Global Executive Director of the Change.org Foundation, refugee activist Alice Barbe, and Sefora Kodjo, who works to create connections for African women.

Reason No. 4454 to love this guy.

I mean, just when you think Obama can't get any more spot-on with his messages about women, in he walks with something else. The former president has often spoken out about hurdles women continue to face in the world and shared endearing words about the progress women have had so far. While speaking at a town hall in Johannesburg, South Africa in July 2018, for example, Obama called on women to get more involved in politics because, well, men just aren't doing what needs to be done. "Women in particular, by the way, I want you to get more involved," he said. "Because men have been getting on my nerves lately."

"Everyday I read the newspaper and just think like 'Brothers, what's wrong with you guys? What's wrong with us?" Obama continued. "We're violent, we're bullying. Just not handling our business." He went on to say that empowering more women in Africa to get involved in politics "is going to lead to some better policies."

In 2016, he also published an essay on Glamour that highlighted the power that women have and the growth that they've accomplished over the years. "I’ve witnessed how women have won the freedom to make your own choices about how you’ll live your lives—about your bodies, your educations, your careers, your finances." he wrote. "Gone are the days when you needed a husband to get a credit card. In fact, more women than ever, married or single, are financially independent."

Acknowledging the work that has yet to be done, he went on to discuss the “unique challenges women face” due to gender stereotypes. He wrote that that's one reason childcare responsibilities fell “disproportionately and unfairly on Michelle [Obama]" — because she knew “few people would question my choices.” Obama also discussed pressures women face to look and act a certain way, calling on the world to "break through these limitations."

I stan a woke president, and can't wait to see what else has to say on this subject. Happy International Women's Day!