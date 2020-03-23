Being stuck at home this spring can be difficult, but there's a tasty new promo that'll help you beat the social distancing blues. Baked by Melissa's free birthday cupcakes giveaway is here to spread some cheer by sending you sweet treats delivered straight to your doorstep. Here are the details on how to get the free party cupcakes to kick off your at-home festivities.

Beginning Monday, March 23, Baked by Melissa is giving 100 fans celebrating birthdays while social distancing free cupcakes so their big day won't unnoticed during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The offer is valid for the company's Birthday Surprise 25-Pack, which features 25 bite-size cupcakes in 12 tasty flavors: Tie-Dye, Cookies and Cream, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Cookie Dough, Triple Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Chip Pancake, Red Velvet, Mint Cookie, Brownie Batter, Cookie Butter, Cake Batter, and Rainbow Cookie. You can rest assured that the cupcakes are packaged safely and follow all health guidelines set forth during the novel coronavirus crisis.

To score the free cupcakes, you'll need to visit Baked by Melissa's Birthday Surprise website on Monday, March 23 and enter code "BDAYSURPRISE20" at checkout. The free gifts are sent using the honor system, so there's no official check of whether your birthday is during the practice of social distancing, and the deal will be available while supplies last. Since the offer is only available for the first 100 customers, you'll want to sign up for the free cupcakes as soon as you can. The discount code is only valid for the Birthday Surprise 25-Pack, including standard shipping to residents in the United States, for a total discount value of $45.95. It's important to note there's a limit of one gift per person.

If you'd like to send a gift to your pals, check out Baked by Melissa's Birthday Kit promo. Beginning Monday, March 23, you'll get a free Birthday Party kit with the purchase of select cupcake bundles, which are also selling at a discounted price. You can choose from the Sweet Birthday Bundle, the Party Starter Bundle, the Super Sweet Birthday Bundle, and the Ultimate Birthday Party 100-pack Bundle. Whether you decide to treat yourself to a celebration or surprise your friends this season, it's time to spread some cupcake-lovin' cheer.

