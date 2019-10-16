Baileys is making this year's celebration of all things liquor a little sweeter, thanks to a new offering that's all about letting you eat your (cup)cake and drink it too. Baileys' Red Velvet Cupcake Liqueur is rolling out on Wednesday, Oct. 16 in honor of National Liquor Day, and it's the twist on spiked coffee that'll make you feel like you are sipping on your favorite dessert. Grab a glass and maybe a cupcake or two, because your holiday parties are about to be next-level this year.

On Oct. 16, the mixologists behind the classic Irish coffee recipe revealed that they'd dreamed up a brand new creation in partnership with Georgetown Cupcake that sounds, dare I say it, even better than the original. Dubbed Baileys Red Velvet, this new liqueur is just what it sounds like with "aromas of freshly baked red velvet cupcakes, sweet cream, and buttery icing," according to press materials, and TBH, I'm getting a sugar rush just thinking about it.

If you're wondering what to expect from a sip of Baileys Red Velvet, you can get your tastebuds ready for the flavors of "fresh chocolate cake, topped with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and just a hint of cocoa powder." In my opinion, the best part is that classic Baileys coffee finish of "rich chocolate and creamy icing flavors" that you'll get at the end, making it a sweet tooth-approved sip to get your buzz and fuel-up on at the same time. With the holidays coming up, I'd suggest getting into the ~spirit~ of things a little early by serving this sweet refreshment on glass or maybe making your very own cocktail if you're feeling like getting creative.

Courtesy of Baileys

Dorothy DeVenecia, the Brand Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America, explained the company's decision to partner with Georgetown Cupcake for the limited-edition sips. She said in a press release:

As icons of the modern dessert world, Katherine and Sophie are the masters of what it means to 'treat yourself.' Born in Ireland in 1974, Baileys was the first spirit to combine cream with Irish Whiskey and other fine spirits, so we're a brand that appreciates and emphasizes innovation. We can't wait for people to enjoy Georgetown Cupcake's number one selling flavor and combined with our delicious liqueur in one delicious treat!

Luckily, you can celebrate National Liquor Day in style this year, because each 760-milliliter bottle of Baileys Red Velvet is currently retailing at liquor stores and retailers that sell spirits nationwide for $23.99 for a limited time "while supplies last." Personally, you can catch me canceling my plans after work and grabbing a bottle or two, because there's no way I'm going to risk these limited-edition sips selling out before the holidays.

If you're looking for some complementary bites to pair with your boozy concoction, you can also head to a Georgetown Cupcake location in the Washington D.C. area or check out their online store for some Baileys Red Velvet cupcakes, which are a non-alcoholic treat inspired by the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur. According to press materials, these bad boys will be retailing both in-store and online from November through December, so I'd definitely recommend elevating your red velvet cupcakes habit and giving these a try with a glass of the new Baileys in hand. Cheers!