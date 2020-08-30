With summer winding down, it's time to bask in the fall feels with a boozy new drink. To welcome the new season, Baileys is releasing a new apple pie flavor that'll only be around for a limited time. Here's how you can get your hands on the seasonal beverage.

Baileys unveiled its new Apple Pie Irish Cream Liqueuer in a press release on Monday, Aug. 24. The drink is a boozy spin on the classic autumn dessert, which makes it the perfect option for an early Friendsgiving celebration. Baileys Apple Pie combines the warm, feel-good flavors of a freshly baked apple pie and creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of cinnamon and spice. There are plenty of ways you can enjoy the liqueur, whether it's neat, over ice, in coffee or chai tea, or even over ice cream.

You can get a bottle of Baileys Apple Pie nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold. The suggested retail price for a 750 milliliter bottle is $24.99. You can also order the liqueur through online delivery via Drizly and ReserveBar. Since it's only available while supplies last, you'll want to be sure to grab a bottle ASAP.

Courtesy of Baileys

For the ultimate Friendsgiving party, you should also check out the Baileys Apple Pie Friendsgiving Kit, which was curated in partnership with home delivery service Cocktail Courier and celebrity pastry chef Zac Young. The offering celebrates the flavors of apple pie a la mode, and is complete with one Baileys Apple Pie bottle and the ingredients to make the brand's The Apple of My Chai cocktail, a boozy spin on a chai tea latte. You'll be able to make 12 drinks in total with everything included in the kit.

To pair with your drinks, the kit also includes six Baileys Apple Pie Cookies, which are a take on mini apple crumb pie. These warmly spiced cookies are blended with Baileys Apple Pie filling and finished off with oat crumble. There's also a Baileys apron included in the kit to complete your Friendsgiving experience. Baileys Apple Pie Friendsgiving Kit, which costs $84.99, is available for purchase nationwide while supplies last on the Cocktail Courier website.

