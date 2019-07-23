If you're a Bachelor Nation fan, then you know the impact Demi Burnett made during Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. This summer, she's back for Bachelor In Paradise, and she's already kicking off the season with an announcement. Demi Burnett's tweet coming out as queer following a jaw-dropping sneak preview of Bachelor In Paradise is all you need to know that this season of Bachelor In Paradise is about to be totally groundbreaking.

In the sneak preview, viewers can see Burnett in a relationship with an unidentified woman, which is actually a huge deal considering this will be the first time in the history of the entire Bachelor franchise that they'll be featuring a same-sex relationship. In the trailer, Burnett says, "I don't care who sees this," then hops into bed with the mystery woman. The two aggressively make out and things definitely look steamy.

And this wasn't just a casual one-night stand for Burnett. In the trailer she admits that she actually might be in love with her mysterious make-out buddy. "I know that I love this girl. I'm just so happy that I found her, and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life," she says in the trailer. Dawwww. Like, I know that we've learned the hard way not to get too invested in any Bachelor Nation couple, but I have to admit, I'm really rooting for Burnett and her new mysterious bae.

After the trailer aired, Burnett even turned to Twitter to confirm that she is, in fact, a member of the LGBTQ+ community. "Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen," she wrote alongside the blonde queen emoji, the double heart emoji, and the rainbow emoji. In the end she added, #BachelorInParadise just so fans know exactly what she's referring to.

And don't worry, friends. Burnett's tweet was met with some major love.

For those of you who don't remember Burnett, she was a contestant of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. "Demi grew up in rural Texas and is a proud country girl," her ABC bio reads. "She loves ATVing, fishing and watching WWE. She can also drive a stick shift." Included in the fun facts section of her page is her life goal to be "the first petite Victoria's Secret Angel" and to have an entourage known as the "Demi Angels."

Another notable fact about Burnett is that her mom served time in prison. She opened up about it to Underwood in an episode that aired on January 7, saying, “My mom might be really messed up, but that woman loves me so much and no mater what she does, I love her unconditionally." Shortly after opening up to Underwood, the two even decided to make a call to her mom.

“There’s a lot of support. There’s some people who tell me that I’m going to end up in prison like my mom but, you know, they don’t faze me,” Burnett told Us Weekly on February 22. “[Haters say that] just because I’m scandalous. But I have gotten a lot of people who’ve come out and they’re like, ‘Thank you for speaking about this. I have a parent in prison too and nobody ever talks about it or understands it’ and I like that a lot. That makes me feel good.”

Here's to Burnett continuing to feel supported as she opens up about her sexuality!