'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers Are Here & The Director Is Revealing Major Clues

Marvel fans are still flying high after the full Avengers: Infinity War trailer dropped over the weekend, and now we are getting even more details about the highly anticipated superhero team-up. Director Joe Russo just dropped a ton of exciting Avengers: Infinity War spoilers that will excite any Marvel fan, including a surprising twist on what to expect from Thanos, the previously unseen relationship that he's most excited about, and which two characters will be the real stars of the new movie with the most screen time of the ensemble cast.

Although Joe Russo and his brother Anthony Russo have been in charge of Marvel's Captain America movies up until now, the director revealed that his first official Avengers title will not focus too largely on Cap. In a new interview with Fandango, Russo teased that the two characters at the center of Avengers: Infinity War will be Thor and the newly introduced villain Thanos. When asked which characters will take center stage in the new movie, Russo shared that Thor and Thanos have the most screen time out of the star-studded cast:

Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time in this film, in a lot of ways I would say it's his movie. ... And I think you'll find that Thor has a really interesting arc in the film. He hasn't been at the forefront of other Avengers movies but he certainly has a very important role in this film. So I'll say, Thanos and Thor.

As a reminder, Thor is one of the last Marvel heroes we checked in with in last year's Thor: Ragnarok. That movie had Thor searching the galaxy for the Infinity Stones, only to come up short and watch his home planet of Asgard be destroyed. At the very end of that movie, we saw what looked to be the Gaurdians of the Galaxy's ship meeting up with Thor's, which was later confirmed in the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer. In the latest trailer, we only get a glimpse of Thor, and the god of thunder is not exactly in the best position. The trailer shows Thanos crushing Thor's head in his hand.

As for the other character with all the screen time, Thanos is a new addition to the Marvel cinematic universe... although we have heard the intergalactic despot's name mentioned before by his daughter's Gamora and Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Joe Russo teased that Thanos will be the true star of Avengers: Infinity War, even revealing that the bulk of the new movie would be told from his perspective. Although he is the villain of the movie, Russo said that he thinks the audience will be surprised at how empathetic Thanos may come off. He said the Thanos may be the character that most surprises audiences when they see the movie.

Although Thor and Thanos are getting the most screen time in Avengers: Infinity War, the relationship that Joe Russo is most excited about in the movie is between Iron Man and Doctor Strange. The two Marvel heroes have not met up before, but are finally brought together in Infinity War. Russo described their relationship as a "contentious clash of egos" — which definitely tracks when you consider Tony Stark and Stephen Strange's know-it-all attitudes. Apparently, this oppositional relationship is also going to hugely impact the story of the movie.

And one final bit of info from the Joe Russo interview that will give fans a better idea of what to expect from Infinity War: the director describes it as a heist movie. He shared that he was inspired by '90s ensemble heist movies like Out of Sight and like 2 Days in the Valley while making Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, 2018.