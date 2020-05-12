With warmer days finally just around the corner, Austin Eastciders is giving spiked seltzer lovers a few more refreshing options to add to their day sipping arsenal. In addition to releasing all-natural apple and black cherry-flavored drinks, flavored with real fermented fruit, the Texas company is giving one of summer's most beloved fruits a boozy makeover. Austin Eastciders' Spiked Seltzer cans include one of the only peach-flavored offerings currently available in the hard seltzer market, so raise a can to an extra delicious patio season.

The Austin, Texas-based cider distillery, which introduced its first lineup of spiked seltzers in April 2020, is upping the ante with its cider-infused Peach Spiked Seltzer. In addition to the fact that there's a lack of peach-flavored hard seltzers currently available, Austin Eastciders' version sets itself apart by nixing artificial flavors in favor of fermented fruit and apple cider, to you the fizz and sweet flavor that you know and love from a hard seltzer.

Because Austin Eastciders is known for its dry apple ciders, you can expect your peach-flavored sips to feature notes of apple and apricot with a "fruity finish," making for a hard seltzer that's just the right amount of sweet without being overpowering.

Courtesy of Austin Eastciders

If you're 21 years or older, you can purchase the new peach flavor, as well as the new Black Cherry and Apple Spiked Seltzers from Austin Eastciders, at a variety of retailers, including Kroger, Target, Whole Foods, and HEB, as well as online on Drizly. The company is now selling six-packs of the new drink for $9.99 at select retailers, while a 12-pack of cans will clock in at $16.99. All three flavors clock in at 100 calories with 2 grams of sugar, and a 4.2% ABV.

The new hard seltzers are available in 18 U.S. states, including New York, Texas, Arizona, and Tennessee, so you'll want to check the company's store locator to find the retailer closest to you or ship a six-pack (or two) straight to your front door.