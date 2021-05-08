A lot of celebs seem to be keeping big life changes under wraps lately, and the latest surprise revelation came courtesy of Aubrey Plaza. The Parks and Recreation alum secretly got married to her boo Jeff Baena, and the way she chose to unveil the news was sly. Aubrey Plaza's Instagram revealing she's married is a total lesson in subtlety, and fans are shook.

Even the biggest fans of the actor had no clue that Plaza was even planning a wedding. Instead, Plaza revealed the news via Instagram on Friday, May 7. She posted a photo of her and Baena and screenshots of an article from Deadline about her new film, Spin Me Around — the images aren't telling until you look at the caption. "So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble," wrote Plaza. "Excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati," she ended her caption.

After fans spotted the "darling husband" line, the news was out. Plaza and Baena first began their relationship in 2011, and she's starred in his 2014 and 2017 flicks, Life After Beth and The Little Hours. The couple also worked together on the Showtime anthology series Cinema Toast while they were in quarantine. The series marked Plaza's directorial debut and was another one of Baena's creations. Plaza is also set to star in another Baena-directed project alongside Alison Brie and Alessandro Nivola in Spin Me Around, the movie mentioned in her post.

In an April 26 interview with People, Plaza said, "We were quarantined for months and months like everybody else." She continued, "We did enjoy it. I think it was, obviously other than all of the catastrophic things happening in the world, just on a personal level, relationship level, was kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long. Could have gone either way, I guess."

After the news of her marriage hit, fans on Twitter expressed their excitement and shock:

Plaza previously told People that her relationship with Baena was all about balance. “I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on,” she said. While she said it "can be really great," she also noted, "Working with your partner can always be challenging. There’s a lot of things we do separately, and I think that it’s all about balance."

Although it's a shocker Plaza decided to keep her marriage a secret until now, it's great to hear that she took the next step with the love of her life.