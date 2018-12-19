Did you forget to snag a gift for someone and only now realize that time is pretty much up to do so from an online retailer? Don't stress. ASOS' holiday 2018 sale is here to save the day but you'll need to shop it fast. The sale is happening right now and lasts through tomorrow, December 20 at 6 p.m. EST, which means you still have over 24 hours to make your purchases. What are your waiting for? Get perusing! When you spend $200 or more at asos.com you'll get 25 percent off of your entire order. All you have to do is enter the promo code "LASTMIN" at checkout and bam, the savings will roll in. So long as you place your order before the sale ends your package is guaranteed to make it to you or whomever you're shopping for in time for Christmas—no one will even know you forgot the gift in the first place or left your shopping until the eleventh hour. Santa might not be real, but ASOS' holiday saving sale is.

From clothing and accessories to makeup and home goods, ASOS has got a bit of everything. No matter who you're buying for there'll be something that will make their face light up—take a look at the below selection of items and I think you'll agree. Happy shopping!

Spot On

This dress is ideal for many reasons, chief among them that it can be worn during literally any season. It's easy to style, has a bold print that's simultaneously not overpowering, and retails for under $50 pre-sale. It's a winner.

Totes.

Everyone needs a good tote that's both roomy and stylish and this faux croc iteration ticks both boxes. It's got a chic patent sheen, cool geometric shape, and can go from the office to the bar seamlessly. Who wouldn't love getting it as a gift?

Wrap Star

If you have to wear an extra long puffer coat, make it this one.

Throw Shade

Sunglasses are a super personal thing for many people but they also make for an excellent gift, so long as they're universally cool. These ones are—trust me.

Face Off

This minimal drawing would be the perfect addition to any apartment and is something someone might not typically buy for themselves. Cool decor is always a great way to go when gifting because no sizing is involved.

Good Points

I mean, they're patent tortoise kitten heel boots. Need I really say more? I'd wear these year-round and have no doubt that they'd make me feel like the coolest girl in the room.

Fluff Piece

If you don't want to wrap yourself up in this right at this very moment then you must not like hygge vibes. I love its vibrant colors and soft knit material—the perfect match.

Wild Thing

This gift is small but mighty, thanks to the fact that animal print is a huge trend right now. Giving this scarf to someone means making them instantly chic—just imagine how cool it would look paired with a simple all black look.