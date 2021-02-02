In her latest post on her lifestyle website, Frenshe, Ashley Tisdale opened up about facing public scrutiny over her rhinoplasty in 2007. She got the procedure to correct a deviated septum, but at the time, many believed she did it to change her appearance. "It was a very traumatic experience for me and it makes me very emotional to this day," the actress wrote in her Jan. 28 blog. For over a decade, the star remained silent about how the criticism affected her, but now, Ashley Tisdale's quotes about backlash over her nose job explain exactly how she felt.

Tisdale revealed her decision to open up about the experience comes after someone brought up the topic during a recent interview. "I was caught off-guard and felt like this part of my story was taken away from me. This is a topic that’s far from new, and while I love being honest with my community, I haven’t touched on this yet," Tisdale began, before clarifying she got the rhinoplasty due to "serious health issues" she was having at the time. "To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance."

In 2007, Tisdale said she had two small fractures on her nose that caused her to have trouble breathing, explaining, "The older I got, the worse it got." Since she was getting rhinoplasty, the doctors also suggested "shaving" her bump down. "I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not?" Tisdale wrote in her blog.

At the time, Tisdale was gaining fame on Disney Channel for her roles in High School Musical and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, so her sudden change in appearance didn't go unnoticed by the media. "The hardest part was not the recovery but the media who constantly tried to paint a picture of me as someone who didn’t like their appearance," Tisdale recalled. "If anything, I was insecure after the procedure."

Tisdale said plastic surgery wasn't culturally accepted like it is now, so she was made to feel "ashamed" over her decision. Despite the criticism, Tisdale said, "I was proud of who I was back then, and still proud now."

Tisdale, who is currently expecting a baby girl with her husband Christopher French, finished her blog by saying she hopes her daughter's choices aren't met with "judgement or shame." She also hopes other women will open up about their experiences so there wouldn't be so much stigma surrounding plastic surgery if they did.