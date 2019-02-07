Are you here for Nicki Minaj's new freestyle, "Bust Down Barbiana?" I'm honestly still bumpin' Queen, but I'll totally take new music from my girl if she's offering. It's not exactly an official single — it's a freestyle track leading up to her next album — but the song was dropped on SoundCloud on Wednesday, Feb. 6, and a lot of people are quickly realizing there's an Ariana Grande reference within one of the verses. Some people on the internet are speculating that the lyrics throw more shade at the pop star than love, but guess what? Ariana Grande's response to rumors Nicki Minaj dissed her settles it once and for all that this song was a friendly shoutout to Grande and nothing more.

"Bust Down Barbiana" is Minaj's third freestyle that she dropped, alongside "Barbie Goin Bad" and "Barbie Drip." She's just a Barbie girl, living in a Barbie world, fam. But the lyrics to "Bust Down Barbiana" had many fans questioning whether or not Minaj was beefing with Grande.

Within the song's first verse, Minaj raps about Grande:

Uh, ayo, I been a bad b*tch, cockiana (Cockiana) / And I'm still winnin', Pacquiana (Pacquiana) / Percocets, popiana, killin' everybody beat / Thank you next, Ariana (Ariana)

Fans had some ~thoughts~ about the lyrics, sensing that Minaj was dissing Ariana Grande and her song, "Thank U, Next."

Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

But other fans were confused, because realistically, the lyric itself doesn't really represent any shade:

If you're puzzled, confused, and searching for the real answer, then you've come to the right place, because Ariana Grande herself spoke up about the matter, addressing the rumors that are circulating on social media.

On Feb. 6, she took to Twitter to respond to a fan asking whether or not "Bust Down Barbiana" threw shade at Grande.

"No silly ass," Grande replied to the since-deleted tweet. "There will never be anything but love between us ever. she’s been there for me (in real life) every time i’ve needed somebody & i’ll always be there for her. we love each other. bet."

And if you thought things couldn't get more precious, Nicki Minaj replied to Grande's tweet, writing, "Not more than you’ve been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life."

My feminist heart, you guys. This is the ultimate Girl Power move. So for anyone who dares to suggest that Nicki and Ariana aren't friends, I have one thing to say to you, and that's thank you, next.

Never forget that Ariana Grande calls Nicki Minaj her "big sis," and Nicki Minaj calls Ariana Grande her "lil sis." Just look at this pure exchange below where Ariana recounted the wildest morning of her life that involved her girl Nicki.

"Remember when u called me at 5am and said get ur ass up n come to the stu btch and i propelled myself out the door at the speed of light wearing slippers that later got soaked in rain and we had the best morning of my life i do," Grande wrote back in May 2018, after a precious exchange of the artists sharing their love for one another:

So don't ever get it twisted thinking that these two aren't BFFs. Neither I, nor Nicki, nor Ariana, appreciate it.