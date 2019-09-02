Ariana Grande has more than proven her incredible vocal chops over the years, but unfortunately, you can't be a successful pop star in 2019 without a bunch of haters. Thankfully, Grande knows exactly how to handle anyone who doubts her singing ability, as she recently proved in an epic Instagram clapback. In case you missed it, Ariana Grande's response to Autotune accusations proves just how self-assured and confident the superstar is in her singing prowess.

In a recent Instagram interaction that was captured by the ever-watchful eye of the Comments by Celebs account, an Ariana Grande fan accused the pop star of using Autotune during a recent live performance. The clip in question featured Grande performing a long vocal run during a concert performance of her song "Breathin'," and the fan wrote that the run "sounds like Autotune and [was] probably not live."

Now, of course, pop fans argue over Autotune all the time on the internet and most of the comments go unnoticed, but Ariana Grande had some time to let the world know that she has absolutely no problems with singing live. Grande replied to the comment by assuring the fan that she could perform that very vocal run in their living room a cappella, and that she performs all of her music live at her shows:

Naw with all due respect, I could do this in your living room for you, fam. With no sound mixing or help at all. I could do it on Broadway (and did). I can do it in the shower. In the car. It’s my gift / it’s why I’m here. I sing 30+ songs a night. Every word. It’s my thing. Let me shine like damn.

Check out the clip and comments for yourself below:

Damn, talk about a clapback! Not that there is any shame in using Autotune if the singer is transparent about it — Cher reinvented her sound by embracing the technology when she released "Believe" and T-Pain famously defined a musical movement in the late-aughts with his heavy use of Autotune — but Ariana Grande has made it pretty clear throughout her career that she can and does sing live.

As she mentioned in her comment, Grande actually got her start by singing live on Broadway in the 2008 musical 13. She has also posted impromptu singing clips of herself on social media numerous times throughout the years, and even returned to her love of musical theater last year to deliver a live performance of "The Wizard and I" from Wicked in NBC's live concert honoring the 15th anniversary of the musical.

Ariana Grande is currently on the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour, which kicked off back in March and is scheduled to continue until the end of 2019. A couple days ago, Grande shared with her fans that she had to cancel a meet and greet due to "a handful of panic attacks" caused by anxiety and depression, as she wrote on Instagram. Despite the struggles, it is clear that Grande is more than prepared to deliver some killer live vocals for the rest of the year and beyond.