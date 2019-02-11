You're probably already well aware that Ariana Grande chose not to attend the 2019 Grammys after it was revealed (and aired out on Twitter) that there was a disagreement between The Recording Academy and Grande. Well, even though the 26-year-old didn't grace the red carpet, she still managed to rock her custom gown by designer Zac Posen, and TBH, the meaning behind Ariana Grande's Grammys dress might make you emotional.

Just as the Grammys pre-show coverage was airing live from Los Angeles, Grande posted a series of images to Instagram where she was wearing the custom-made gown. And shortly thereafter, fans began speculating that the dress was a discreet tribute to Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who tragically died in September 2018.

But how could the powder blue satin ballgown be seen as a tribute to her late ex-boyfriend? Well, here's what got fans thinking. In 2016, around the same time that Miller and Grande went public with their relationship, Miller dropped his album The Divine Feminine, which featured the song "Cinderella," a song that many speculated was about Grande. So after seeing the light blue gown that Grande was supposed to wear to the Grammys, fans likened the dress to that of Disney Princess Cinderella's iconic blue ballgown. Cue tears.

Honestly, after fans started pointing out how similar Grande's dress was to Cinderella's, I couldn't unsee it. For starters, they're both a light blue color and made of a glistening satin fabric. Then, they have very similar silhouettes: a fitted bodice with a floor-length, wide skirt and a petticoat underneath. However, seeing as it looks like Grande watched the Grammys from home, I'm willing to bet that she didn't leave a shoe behind like Cinderella did in the Disney film.

When it came to the lyrics of Miller's song, fans believe the following lines are just some of the lyrics that reference Ari:

You in my dreams, that's why I sleep all the time. Just to hear you say I love you, just to touch you, just to leave you behind. I told you, you don't have to worry, you'll be fine.

After making the connection of her dress to the song, fans across the internet had plenty to say about the comparisons.

One Twitter user made the physical comparison for us, and seriously, the resemblance is uncanny:

Others shared how emotional the tribute made them:

Another Twitter user pointed out that "Ghostin'" from Ari's album Thank U, Next referenced Miller's "Cinderella."

As emotional as the night was for Grande — from pulling out of her performance to winning her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener to reacting to Miller's loss to Cardi B for Best Rap Album — what may be the most emotional moment of the night was when she posted a video of herself on Instagram cuddling Miller's dog, Myron. The caption reads, "It’s me your tiny, highly emotional, italian, and now grammy award winning friend. i’m super tarnished lol. but super grateful. thank u for everything. myron is in my arms n he says hi as well."

After I saw that Grande chose to cap off her slew of posts in what was supposed to be her Grammys dress by posting an image with Miller's dog, I'd say that's a pretty huge clue that the dress was a low-key tribute to her Miller.