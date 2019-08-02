Ariana Grande's "Boyfriend" Lyrics Capture How It Feels When Your Crush Flirts With Others
Is there anything more enticing on the entire planet as Ariana Grande naming one of her new songs "Boyfriend"? First of all, which boyfriend? Second of all, what about him? Third of all, Ari. You're just undeniably the best. People were dying to hear all about this new track after the pop princess teased its impending release at the end of July, and it didn't disappoint. Not that there was ever any doubt. Ariana Grande's "Boyfriend" lyrics are so relatable if you've ever felt some type of way about your crush flirting with someone other than you.
The song came out Friday, August 2 and has fans swooning. After Grande called out all of her famous previous boyfriends in the opening lyrics to the song "Thank U, Next," people were practically salivating at the mouth to see what she dished out on this track. The answer arrived in the form of a mid-tempo bop. The "Boyfriend" lyrics tell the story of two people who have pretty complicated feels for each other. They're not together, but they still don't want to see each other with anybody else. So, like I said, it's pretty relatable.
Check out the lyrics below:
VERSE 1: GRANDE
I'm a motherfuckin' train wreck
I don't wanna be too much
But I don't wanna miss your touch
And you don't seem to give a fuck
I don't wanna keep you waiting
But I do just what I have to do
And I might not be the one for you
But you ain't about to have no boo
PRE-CHORUS: GRANDE
'Cause I know we be so complicated
But we be so smitten, it's crazy
I can't have what I want, but neither can you
CHORUS: GRANDE
You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don't want me to see nobody else
And I don't want you to see nobody
But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don't want me to touch nobody else
Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody
VERSE 2: MIKEY
Even though you ain't mine, I promise the way we fight
Make me honestly feel like we just in love
'Cause, baby, when push comes to shove
Damn, baby, I'm a train wreck, too (Too)
I lose my mind when it comes to you
I take time with the ones I choose
And I don't want to smile if it ain't from you, yeah
PRE-CHORUS: MIKEY
I know we be so complicated
Lovin' you sometimes drive me crazy
'Cause I can't have what I want and neither can you
CHORUS: GRANDE
You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don't want me to see nobody else
And I don't want you to see nobody
But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don't want me to touch nobody else
Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody
VERSE 3: SCOOTIE & GRANDE
I wanna kiss you (Yeah), don't wanna miss you (Yeah)
But I can't be with you 'cause I got issues
Yeah, on the surface, seem like it's easy
Careful with words, but it's still hard to read me
Stress high when the trust low (Mmm)
Bad vibes, where'd the fun go? (Oh)
Try to open up and love more (Love more)
Try to open up and love more
BRIDGE: ALL
If you were my boyfriend
And you were my girlfriend
I probably wouldn't see nobody else
But I can't guarantee that by myself
CHORUS: GRANDE
You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend, you ain't my boyfriend)
And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend, I ain't your girlfriend)
But you don't want me to see nobody else (Nobody)
And I don't want you to see nobody
But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend, you know you ain't my boyfriend)
And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah, mmm)
But you don't want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)
Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody (Oh yeah)
You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don't want me to see nobody else
And I don't want you to see nobody
But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah)
But you don't want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)
Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody
Noe check out the music video below!
As with all things Ari, they are equal parts soulful and badass. The one thing Arianators love about her is her ability to let folks in on her personal life while still maintaining her rock-star persona. It keeps her relatable and famous AF. Songs like this make her connection to her followers even more powerful. I can practically hear people adding this song to their breakup playlists as we speak.
It will be fascinating to see if the song holds up next to its big sisters "Thank U, Next," "God Is A Woman," and "7 Rings." I don't know how many soaring hits one person can create at a time, but Grande is definitely pushing the envelope.
As far as her love life goes, she is apparently single. After her big breakup with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, it seems Grande has been focusing on her first true love, music. (Lucky us, eh?)