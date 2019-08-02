Is there anything more enticing on the entire planet as Ariana Grande naming one of her new songs "Boyfriend"? First of all, which boyfriend? Second of all, what about him? Third of all, Ari. You're just undeniably the best. People were dying to hear all about this new track after the pop princess teased its impending release at the end of July, and it didn't disappoint. Not that there was ever any doubt. Ariana Grande's "Boyfriend" lyrics are so relatable if you've ever felt some type of way about your crush flirting with someone other than you.

The song came out Friday, August 2 and has fans swooning. After Grande called out all of her famous previous boyfriends in the opening lyrics to the song "Thank U, Next," people were practically salivating at the mouth to see what she dished out on this track. The answer arrived in the form of a mid-tempo bop. The "Boyfriend" lyrics tell the story of two people who have pretty complicated feels for each other. They're not together, but they still don't want to see each other with anybody else. So, like I said, it's pretty relatable.

Check out the lyrics below:

VERSE 1: GRANDE

I'm a motherfuckin' train wreck

I don't wanna be too much

But I don't wanna miss your touch

And you don't seem to give a fuck

I don't wanna keep you waiting

But I do just what I have to do

And I might not be the one for you

But you ain't about to have no boo

PRE-CHORUS: GRANDE

'Cause I know we be so complicated

But we be so smitten, it's crazy

I can't have what I want, but neither can you

CHORUS: GRANDE

You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don't want me to see nobody else

And I don't want you to see nobody

But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don't want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody

VERSE 2: MIKEY

Even though you ain't mine, I promise the way we fight

Make me honestly feel like we just in love

'Cause, baby, when push comes to shove

Damn, baby, I'm a train wreck, too (Too)

I lose my mind when it comes to you

I take time with the ones I choose

And I don't want to smile if it ain't from you, yeah

PRE-CHORUS: MIKEY

I know we be so complicated

Lovin' you sometimes drive me crazy

'Cause I can't have what I want and neither can you

CHORUS: GRANDE

You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don't want me to see nobody else

And I don't want you to see nobody

But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don't want me to touch nobody else

Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody

VERSE 3: SCOOTIE & GRANDE

I wanna kiss you (Yeah), don't wanna miss you (Yeah)

But I can't be with you 'cause I got issues

Yeah, on the surface, seem like it's easy

Careful with words, but it's still hard to read me

Stress high when the trust low (Mmm)

Bad vibes, where'd the fun go? (Oh)

Try to open up and love more (Love more)

Try to open up and love more

BRIDGE: ALL

If you were my boyfriend

And you were my girlfriend

I probably wouldn't see nobody else

But I can't guarantee that by myself

CHORUS: GRANDE

You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend, you ain't my boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend, I ain't your girlfriend)

But you don't want me to see nobody else (Nobody)

And I don't want you to see nobody

But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend, you know you ain't my boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah, mmm)

But you don't want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)

Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody (Oh yeah)

You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)

But you don't want me to see nobody else

And I don't want you to see nobody

But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)

And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend, yeah)

But you don't want me to touch nobody else (Nobody)

Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody

Noe check out the music video below!

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

As with all things Ari, they are equal parts soulful and badass. The one thing Arianators love about her is her ability to let folks in on her personal life while still maintaining her rock-star persona. It keeps her relatable and famous AF. Songs like this make her connection to her followers even more powerful. I can practically hear people adding this song to their breakup playlists as we speak.

It will be fascinating to see if the song holds up next to its big sisters "Thank U, Next," "God Is A Woman," and "7 Rings." I don't know how many soaring hits one person can create at a time, but Grande is definitely pushing the envelope.

As far as her love life goes, she is apparently single. After her big breakup with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, it seems Grande has been focusing on her first true love, music. (Lucky us, eh?)