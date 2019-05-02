God truly must be a woman, because fans were blessed with songstress Ariana Grande's presence at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Grande has had a whirlwind year since her performance at 2018's BBMAs, but ICYMI, her time onstage at this year's big event proved she has even more musical magic up her sleeve. It may have been in a different venue, but Ariana Grande's 2019 BBMAs performance had her in-person audience singing along devotedly.

The Billboard Music Awards previously announced a roster of performers for its May 1 broadcast throughout the weeks leading up to the ceremony. Despite earning nine nominations this year, Grande was initially mum about whether she'd sing a track or two from her Thank U, Next album during the live show. As she's currently traveling for her Sweetener world tour until October 2019, fans were definitely anticipating a no-show from her and maybe a pre-taped acceptance speech if she happened to snag an award.

However, speculation about Grande's involvement grew when fans attending her Vancouver concert on April 28 reportedly noticed a car propped onstage with "BBMAs" written on its side. On April 29, the BBMAs then announced that Grande would perform "7 Rings" during the show, but from one of her sold-out concert venues on the road. Basically, if you couldn't grab a tour ticket, this is like seeing a show highlight for free!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a tweet posted several hours before the live show, Grande thanked the BBMAs for accommodating her, saying, "Thank you [Billboard] for all of your endless support, love and for having us perform for u remotely from the sweetener world tour. We love you."

As for the actual long-distance performance, Grande's rendition of "7 Rings" featured the star reciting her favorite things alongside a troupe of dancers. Decked in dark pink and purple lights, Grande held the mic out to her concert audience at certain moments, even showcasing that BBMAs car that fueled fans' curiosity. The BBMAs audience in Vegas may have felt a little detached, but Grande's concert fans definitely looked like they were having the time of their lives.

According to Billboard, Grande's Thank U, Next album hit the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart less than six months after her last No. 1 record, Sweetener. Not everyone can churn out albums as quickly as our girl Ari did, and Billboard reported that she's the first woman since 1975 to have this short of a gap between having new No. 1 albums on the chart. What else do you expect from the woman preaching the benefits of saying, "Thank you, next"?

On top of that achievement, Grande was up for some of the BBMAs' biggest honors, including Top Artist, the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist. She was also named as a nominee for Top Streaming Song Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Song Artist, and Top Social Artist. The outcomes of the Social Artist and Billboard Chart Achievement awards are based on social media votes, and Grande ended up winning the Billboard Chart Achievement award, which marks her first BBMA.

Arianators definitely came through with online voting, but the BBMAs performance of "7 Rings" just proved that Grande's fanbase is incredibly fierce and loyal. Great job, guys!