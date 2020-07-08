Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez's Body Language On Instagram Is So Loving

In these challenging times, we all could use a little happy news. For Arianators, nothing could be sweeter than Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's body language on Instagram because, honestly, it's pretty amazing. Grande and Gomez are a relatively new couple — rumors that the "Stuck With U'' singer was, well, sticking with the luxury real estate agent began circulating back in March. According to E! News, they met because they "run in the same circle," a source close to the singer shared. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home." Grande confirmed the romance in the "Stuck With U'' video, which dropped on YouTube on May 7 and featured the couple showing off a little PDA.

Since officially coming out as a couple, Grande has posted a handful of photos with her new beau which offer stans an opportunity to get a little more insight into the dynamic between these two. For help with that, Elite Daily reached out to Patti Wood, body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma and Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence to get their take on their connection. Here's what the experts see between Grande and Gomez.

Their Connection Is Loving And Fun. Wood first notes their playful and reciprocal energy here. “Notice the smooch, how his face presses flat with his playful desire and she returns that bid to play with her,” Wood tells Elite Daily. But what stands out to her most is how truly happy Grande appears in the photo. “What I see that’s most true is the bliss, her closed eyes, and that lean into him that says she feels good in the crook of his arm,” she says.

They Are Truly Happy Together. This picture shows a couple who seems truly happy to be together, explains Wood. “Here I like his upper front teeth showing true happiness combined with his ‘ownership’ arm around her head that makes it warm and real," Woods says. "She returns that warmth to him with her light around her eyes and the edge of her big smile showing and head placed on his face so only a part of her is showing.” For Brown, it’s Grande’s eyes that really communicate what she's feeling here. “She's hiding a bit behind that hoodie but her eyes look bright,” Brown tells Elite Daily.

They Have A Lot Of Sexual Chemistry. With this photo, the experts pick up on the couple's mutual attraction. “She’s in his lap, but his legs are wide open and they're fully in each other's embrace. There's no daylight between them!” says Brown. The sexual chemistry in this image is balanced with an emotional connection, adds Wood. “Look how happy and lit up his face is and how his left hand is holding her gently,” she points out. “Her downward gaze and nuzzling say she thinks he's everything to her.”