It’s been over eight years since Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens broke up. Since the two stars have recently been making headlines — Efron with his turn as Ted Bundy in a new film and Hudgens with her appearance in RENT Live — their names are crossing people’s minds once again. Needless to say, fans are wondering whether the two keep in touch. So, are Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens friends? Unfortunately, they aren’t exactly friendly at the moment.

Back in March 2017, Hudgens appeared on Access Hollywood and revealed that she and Efron aren’t friends anymore. When hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover asked if she and Efron were able to keep up with each other, things got awkward.

“Oh, wow, yeah, no. That’s not… not a thing that happens,” Hudgens said as she tried to save face. When she was asked a second time whether she and Efron talk, Hudgens shut down the notion that they remain friends even after their breakup. “No, I completely lost contact with him,” she said.

So, it seems like Hudgens and Efron are definitely not on friendly terms, which is unfortunate but understandable. They did have a bad breakup which Hudgens has opened up about on a couple of occasions.

Watch Hudgens talk about Efron on Access Hollywood down below:

In a 2015 interview with The New York Times, Hudgens revealed that she experienced quite a lot of jealousy while dating Efron.

“I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up,” Hudgens said. “Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares. Then I realized that’s not what that’s about. ‘Spread the love, be a good person, they support you, be nice.’”

That’s definitely a slight change of tune from what she said in a 2011 interview with Shape magazine about the relationship.

"It was a good thing," Hudgens said of the relationship. "The relationship kept me grounded, and because I was with someone who knew me so well, I didn't need to try to be someone I'm not … Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what. When you don't have face-to-face time, it's just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it just wasn't the same."

As for Efron, well, he hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about his old relationships, but he did say in 2016 that he tends to struggle with dating.

“Dating is something I’ll never be able to do,” Efron said in an interview with The Times. “As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me.”

All in all, I guess it’s safe to say that the Efron and Hudgens were both affected in different ways by their relationship and now they’ve moved on. Hudgens is currently dating Austin Butler and efron was linked to Alexandra Daddario in 2018. So, they’re both moving on and doing their own thing at this point!