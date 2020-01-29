My deepest condolences to any of you who were hoping he'd be getting back together with his newly single ex Vanessa Hudgens, but Zac Efron is reportedly dating Halston Sage and they're apparently "serious." The actor and actress are reportedly "in a serious relationship and in love," a source claimed to Us Weekly on Jan. 29. “They spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara," the source reportedly added.

News of Efron's reported relationship with Sage comes at the same time as the news that the actor has reportedly split from swimmer Sarah Bro after almost a year of reportedly dating. Fans first started speculating about a relationship between Bro and Efron after the two were reportedly spotted leaving a Los Angeles Kings game together on Feb. 28, 2019. Unfortunately, their reported spark apparently wasn't able to last forever. “The relationship just wasn’t working out,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly. “She came back to L.A., and it never got going again.”

While Efron's new reported relationship with Sage may seem totally out of the blue, real diehard fans of his will know the two actually have a bit of a history. The two first crossed paths after they co-starred in the hilarious movie Neighbors, which was released in 2014. Here they are standing side-by-side at the Neighbors premier back in the day:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to being professionally linked, the two were also romantically linked for a bit from April to July that same year. "They are definitely an item," a source told E! News in April that year. "They were seeing each other a bit during filming of their movie together and ever since he went to rehab they got a lot closer. Her friends love him and say he is so sweet. He's really good to her."

The two were even spotted looking couple-y as ever sitting court-side at a Lakers game at the time.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images

Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images

Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images

After seeing those lovey-dovey pictures, I'm honestly not even surprised they've reportedly found their way back to each other.