I'm sorry to any of you hoping that something was going to finally happen between him and Hannah Brown, but Tyler Cameron is reportedly dating Jilissa Ann Zoltko. ICYMI: Fans started speculating something was up when Cameron appeared to be on a lunch date with a "mystery blond" over the weekend. By June 30, multiple outlets identified the woman as Zoltko. Now a source is reportedly spilling all the tea to E! News.

"Tyler and Jilissa initially connected through social media. Tyler definitely showed interest in her and made a joke about coming out to Jupiter, Florida to visit him since she lives in Miami," the source reportedly told E! News on June 30. "Jilissa took him up on it and they have been hanging out these last few days."

The source also reportedly noted that, while the relationship is apparently "casual," Cameron and Zoltko are "definitely into each other."

So, what have they been doing in Jupiter? They're apparently just kicking it with Cameron's pals and getting their flirt on. "They have been hanging out at his house with his friend Matt and have been doing normal things like going on the boat, going out to eat and hanging out at the house," the source reportedly continued. "Tyler and Jilissa have good chemistry and make each other laugh. There's a strong flirtation between them but Tyler doesn't want anything serious." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cameron and Zoltko to confirm the claims but did not hear back in time for publication).

Of course, nobody knows what's actually going on between the two until Zoltko and Cameron confirm things themselves. Last time Cameron was spotted with a "mystery blond" people assumed he was dating, he made it clear the woman was just a friend.

“Some neighbors were running sprints, one goes to school and plays sports with Ryan,” Cameron tweeted, referring to his brother. “I challenged them to some sprints… After our workout and we talked for a bit… from a distance. But you guys seem to like to jump to conclusions about everything without any real context so I thought I’d give y’all the context.”

As for his relationship with Brown, Cameron also made it clear she's just a friend as well. “We have a great friendship,” he told Us Weekly on May 11 of his ex. “We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy. It was nice to kind of put our past behind us and be able to have that friendship again. It’s a very, very nice thing to have.”

OGUT/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

OK, let's hope he clarifies these Zoltko rumors ASAP.