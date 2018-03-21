I think most of us can agree that cardio just freaking sucks. Your face turns beet-red after only a few minutes, you feel like you're about to puncture a lung, and you're low-key being blinded by a waterfall of your own sweat cascading down your forehead. Well, now you have an excuse that you can use every single time you want to skip a cardio sesh: Science says treadmills can be dangerous, and could potentially land you in the ER. Yes, that sounds kind of melodramatic, but it's apparently a thing, guys.

According to new research sent to Elite Daily from Ellipticalreviews.com, the treadmill is actually the most dangerous piece of gym equipment you'll find in a typical fitness center, as it reportedly caused one in three workout-related visits to the emergency room back in 2016. As far as I'm concerned, this just confirms the resentment I've always felt toward the "dreadmill," as I like to call it.

The most common injuries seen after a treadmill session gone wrong are slips and strains, NY Daily News reports, but it doesn't stop there, fam. According to USA Today, "broken bones, abrasions, rectal bleeding, and...chest pain" are some of the other commonly reported treadmill injuries. Guys, I'm starting to wonder why any of us even use this thing at all.

Whether it was due to equipment misuse, pushing the body past its limits, or a legit accident, the treadmill appears to be the culprit behind one too many ER visits.

Apparently, though, it's not just those pesky treadmills you should be concerned about. According to Ellipticalreviews.com's research findings, stationary bikes and jump ropes also contributed to a significant amount of injuries that landed people in the ER in 2016. Remind me again why any of us even bother with cardio workouts?

OK, so if I had to guess, all of this information is making your head spin. You're probably low-key wondering if you should just cancel your gym membership altogether, and you might feel like your best bet is to stay far, far away from treadmills, stationary bikes, and the like for the rest of your life. But seriously, you don't need to jump to conclusions that fast.

There are plenty of ways to reduce your risk of injury when doing cardio-based exercise. It's all about listening to your body, and making sure you take the proper precautions when necessary.

One of the best ways to avoid injures at the gym, according to Sports Illustrated, is to warm up before any workout you do. Make it a point to stretch it all out when you first get to the gym before you start your usual routine, and you should be good to go. Additionally, the outlet reports, it's crucial to not push past your body's limits. So yeah, the whole "no pain, no gain" motto isn't always the best guideline to follow, people.

There are also a few common workout red flags you can watch out for when you're at the gym, like major fatigue or constantly sore muscles. By paying attention to these things, you can make sure you're not going past your body's limits, and you can enjoy your workouts without having to worry so much about whether or not you're going to hurt yourself.

If you ever have any doubts about the safety of your workout routine, remember you can always schedule a consultation with your doctor before starting a new exercise regimen. There's plenty of helpful information online, but at the end of the day, your doctor will know what's best for you, and will be able to address any questions or concerns you might have.