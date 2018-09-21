Throughout the nearly decade-long history of Jersey Shore, we have seen pretty much every houseguest tear into one another, but the one thing that has remained constant all these years is the friendship between Snooki and JWoww. Well, until now at least. The two besties shocked fans by getting into their realest fight ever on Thursday night's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and it might leave some viewers wondering, are Snooki and JWoww still friends? Let's talk about that tense blow-up.

The latest episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation picked up right where last week's left off. JWoww had just announced that she was going to leave Las Vegas early, throwing the whole house for a loop, especially Snooki. When she hears that her bestie is going home early, Snooki gets mad, but JWoww was already pretty angry at Snooki. JWoww decided to leave early because she was getting fed up with her best friend, particularly after Snooki forgot to record a Mother's Day video for her and then invited her nemesis Angelina to join the group in Las Vegas without telling her.

Although Snooki and JWoww did not really get into much of a screaming match, this was definitely one of their biggest fights ever. Actually, the tense silence between the two made it even more unsettling than when they screamed at one another in the past. To truly show how bad things had gotten between them, JWoww took off without even saying goodbye to Snooki or any of the rest of her housemates.

MTV

In their talking head interviews, both Snooki and JWoww acknowledged this this fight was on another level than any of their fights before, and worried that it would take a ton of work to repair things between them. And the preview clip for next week's episode is not exactly helping things — the teaser shows Snooki screaming at JWoww to "get over it," which I can only imagine is not something that JWoww is going to love hearing.

Thankfully, we all know that the Jersey Shore family has been through worse and made it through together, and it does not seem possible for Snooki and JWoww to really remain angry with one another for too long, so hopefully we will see a reconciliation between the two very soon. It probably also helps that the group is finally leaving Las Vegas, which really did bring nothing but drama for everyone, it seems. Well, almost all of them are leaving: Pauly D orchestrated a secret boys' weekend for himself, Mike, Ronnie, and Vinny to extend the Vegas fun an extra day. But after that, we will get to see the Jersey Shore cast return to the place that started it all: Seaside Heights. Maybe this return home will help Snooki and JWoww remember all the good times they had together, and patch up their fight.

Right now, the tension between Snooki and JWoww is at an all-time high, so we will have to see what goes down when the two confront each other next week.