Beyoncé doesn't always showcase her personal life, but when she does, she does so on her own terms. For as famous as they both are, Bey and Jay-Z have kept their children Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi primarily out of the spotlight. That's why when Sir and Rumi were featured in Beyoncé's Black Is King, all eyes went directly to the 3-year-old twins.

The Black Is King visual album hit Disney+ on July 31, and there was a lot for fans to look forward to. Ever since the minute-long trailer dropped on June 28 and showed Bey cradling a baby, the Beyhive had been buzzing with speculation that Rumi and Sir may make an appearance at some point. The film was a passion project for Beyoncé, who detailed the reason behind making it in a rare Instagram post.

"The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey," she explained. "We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books."

Because of the powerful message behind the film, it was no surprise that Bey's family served as inspiration. After the film was released on Friday, July 31, fans noticed Beyoncé actually dedicated the visual album to her son, Sir.

“Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter," she wrote in a title card that appeared at the end fo the film. "And to all our sons and daughters. The sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom.”

Courtesy of Black Is King on Disney+

And both Sir and Rumi made small appearances during the film as well. For Rumi, she appeared alongside her mom, big sister Blue Ivy, and grandma, Tina Knowles, as the touching "Brown Skinned Girls" song came to an end. The tot looked adorable as Bey held her on her hip.

Ahead of her dedication, Bey shared a photo of herself hugging Sir, and the tender moment was pure joy.

While the moments with Sir and Rumi were brief, they were more than enough to fill fan's hearts.