In addition to respect for family and the royal lifestyle, the pair has respect for each other. "They each seem to have a level of logic and balance when it comes to experiencing their lives both as parents, in the public eye, and together." Which sounds like they are perfectly compatible, you know?

But there's more to a marriage than logistics, though of course no one can know what goes on behind closed doors. "Although William and Kate appear to have a respectful marriage, it is important that behind the scenes they are taking enough time for quality and emotional intimacy between just the two of them that has nothing to do with being part of the royal family. Just the two of them as two human beings who met in college, fell in love, went through some turmoil, and decided to spend their lives together."

Compatibility is a tricky thing, and it is undeniably trickier when you are your partner are constantly in the public eye. Kate and Will have always been a very private couple, and perhaps the more emotional compatibility or outward displays of affections are just not traditionally British, or them as a couple. Overall, they seem to be on the same page, and being on the same page seems to be one of the most important things to be certain of before starting a family. Now, where's my prince?

