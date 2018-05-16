I'm going to be the most real with you guys. I would not date Nick Jonas. Something about all the leather jackets makes me feel like he's trying too hard. That said, I totally get some other people might be super interested in his love life. He's a teen heartthrob, Demi Lovato's bestie, and one successful 25-year-old. I'll give him all of that. His latest long-term romance was with model and beauty queen Olivia Culpo, and it looks like he's making moves to win her back. Are Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo dating again, officially? Hell no. Is he going for it anyway? Hell yes, god love him.

A source told US Weekly Jonas is vying for Culpo's attention by liking her Instagram posts, and even recently texted her hoping to reconnect. Since dating Jonas, Culpo moved onto older, stronger(?) men and dated 32-year-old NFL player Danny Amendola. Though that relationship also recently came to an end, the insider said Culpo still wants nothing to do with Jonas. Apparently Culpo has "absolutely no interest," because Jonas "treated her badly when they broke up." Oof. Elite Daily reached out to both Culpo and Jonas' teams for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It shouldn't come as too much of a shock that Jonas is still in love with Culpo, considering so much of his recent music is about her. Even though they broke up in 2015, Jonas still performs tunes inspired by their relationship today, like his hit single "Close."

In 2016, he told OUT magazine their breakup was the catalyst for his album, Last Year Was Complicated. Jonas explained,

With this one, I made a real point to tell stories as honestly as I could. It became very clear what it was going to be about, after the breakup. I just dove in headfirst and wrote about all of it. I think it was the most meaningful relationship I’ve ever been in, and it was the longest.

As for breaking up in the public eye, Jonas says that was a challenge, too.

"It definitely sucks," he said. "It sort of feels like, on top of dealing with the situation with the person, you have to be thinking about other people’s opinion about it, and without all the information."

Since Culpo, he's been linked to many women including Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan and Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler. For a very brief but exciting moment, Kate Hudson seemed to be a thing, too. In fact, they might have been more than a thing. When asked point-blank if he's ever slept with the actress, Jonas gave this flowery answer:

Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful. Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.

He admitted he and Hudson are a "bizarre matchup to a lot of people."

Look, whatever. Famous people are allowed to have dating ups and downs, too.

At the end of the day, Nick Jonas is just a boy, scrolling through his ex-girlfriends feed, writing hit songs about her, asking her to DM him back. Ain't that the most classic love story of all time?

