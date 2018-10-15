For those of you who missed it, this past September there was a huge plot twist in an episode of the Vietnamese version of The Bachelor. During a rose ceremony, two of the female contestants admitted to the bachelor that they were, in fact, in love with each other and leaving the show. But are Minh Thu and Truc Nhu dating now that they've both officially left the show for each other? Much to my delight, the answer is yes!

All right, here's the scoop. After the dramatic scene during which Thu asked Nhu to leave the show with her and Nhu admitted to the bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung that she also had feelings for Thu, most of us assumed Nhu actually left the show right then. But she didn't. Instead, Nhu actually stayed in the house for two more episodes.

But don't worry! Things wound up working out between the two ladies eventually. In fact, the show's executive producer Anh Tran says the pair are now officially together.

“They left the show and have been together since," Tran told Nextshark in response to a viral Facebook post about the couple's relationship. "We delivered on our promise that two people would find love."

A user on Facebook claimed that Thu and Nhu "both agreed for [Nhu] to stay on the show to give each other time."

"They wanted to make sure their feelings weren't just a misconception of love because they are so close in the Bachelor share house," the user continued. "She stayed for [two more episodes] and asked to leave the show saying, 'She already found what she was looking for and it's waiting for her at at home.'" Ugh, adorable.

The Bachelor Vietnam - Anh Chàng Độc Thân on YouTube

Obviously, anyone who was rooting for the couple after that one fateful rose ceremony back in September can agree that it was pretty surprising to see that Nhu actually wound up staying on the show for a few more episodes. That being said, it's wonderful to hear that the two lovebirds have eventually managed to find their way back to each other.

While not the outcome the creators of Bachelor: Vietnam had originally hoped for, one of the show's producers, Anh-Thu Nguyen, told Nextshark that they were "proud" of this surprising love story.

“It’s been a proud experience to see our clip resonate around the world and become an unexpected platform for discussing LGBTQI+ issues in Vietnam on a global scale,” she told the publication, adding that the awareness for these issues is particularly monumental “in the context of Vietnamese culture.”

At the end of the day, The Bachelor is a show about finding true love and, most of the time, if we're being honest, that's not the way it pans out. But in this rare moment it seems like true love really did conquer all.

