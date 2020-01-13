If you've been wondering what's been going on with the love life of your favorite Stranger Things starlet, here's the latest: Fans think Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson are dating. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both to confirm the claims, but did not hear back in time for publication.) It's Robinson's reported social media activity, in particular, that has fans majorly convinced that there's something going on between the two. Robinson, a 17-year-old rugby player, fueled romance rumors by reportedly posting a mirror selfie of himself and Brown looking majorly couple-y as he wrapped his arms around her from behind. To seal the deal on the romantic vibe, Robinson reportedly captioned the photo "ly x" (as in, "love you, kiss").

E! News claimed Robinson also reportedly put Brown, 15, on his Instagram Stories by posting "a candid picture of the two together where her hand appears on his leg."

In addition to the recent wave of activity on Robinson's social media, Brown did her part in fueling rumors back in November when E! News claimed she reportedly joined his family for vacation in the Maldives. Brown also made her support for Robinson's budding rugby career known publicly when she commented on his Dec. 4 Instagram post featuring his signed rugby contract, "yessss!" She even paired the comment with a red heart emoji.

It sure seems like the two are dating but, alas, we'll never know for sure until one of them confirms it. For now, let's just cross our fingers and hope that the two are happy with whatever relationship status they've settled upon, whether it be friends who just so happen to post romantic selfies and reportedly go on vacations with each other's families or straight-up lovers.

Luckily, if Brown is feeling confused about her relationship status with Robinson she can always turn to her old pal Drake for some dating advice. "I love him," Brown told Complex of the rapper in September of 2018. "I met him in Australia and he's honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model." In the same interview, Brown went on to explain that she and Drake regularly text each other and that he gives her advice "about boys."

OK, now let's all go forth and spend the rest of our days imagining Drake and Brown's hypothetical conversations about Robinson.