Where did you go to for your best relationship advice as a teen? Your mom? Your dad? Your grandma? Your cool upperclassman friend on the soccer team? Your non-famous regular person best friend? No matter who you went to for advice, I can guarantee your relationship mentor was not cooler than Millie Bobby Brown's. Who does the 14-year-old turn to when she needs some good old fashioned advice on her love life? None other than Drake. And I would give just about anything to hear Drake's relationship advice for Millie Bobby Brown.

I know, I know, I know. We've got a lot of ground to cover here. Like, for starters, how did the teen Stranger Things star befriend the 31-year-old rapper? Well, they according to Brown's interview with Complex regarding her friendship with Drake, the two met in the land Down Under. "I love him," she gushed. "I met him in Australia and he's honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model."

No, seriously. She's not exaggerating. The two regularly keep in touch. "You know, we text," she said nonchalantly as though Drake was just like an ordinary older brother who hasn't happened to win multiple Grammy awards. "We just texted each other."

That's right, people, she just had a text exchange with Drake because that's her life. Just the other day she mentioned Drake texted her saying, "I miss you so much!" She obviously responded saying, "I miss you more!" But don't worry, the two made a plan to hang very soon like the besties that they are. "He's coming to Atlanta so I'm definitely gonna go and see him. I'm so excited."

All right, now that we've established the fact that the unlikely pair are, in fact friends, let's dive into what they talk about. One of the reporters interviewing Brown on the Emmys red carpet asked what sort of advice Drake gives her. "About boys," she responded. "He helps me." Oh, yeah. Totally casual. She just has Drake as her personal relationship therapist.

And, apparently, he gives great advice. "He's wonderful," Brown continued. "I love him."

Needless to say, the reporter just had to ask what sort of advice Drake is doling out to teen girls like Brown. But, unfortunately, Brown's not really willing to share her prized advice from the rapper. "You know, that stays in the text messages," she responded with a laugh.

Unfortunately, us regular people will probably have to live our lives without any personalized advice from Drake but, at least we have his music! Here are a couple of my favorite Drake quotes about love:

"The good ones go, if you wait too long." — Good Ones Go

"Still finding myself, let alone a soulmate." — Jungle

So... don't wait too long to tell people you love them, but also make sure you totally know yourself before settling down. I mean, it still probably doesn't compare to the pearls of wisdom he shares with Brown, but I'll take what I can get.

