Just when you think you know who's in and who's out of Kylie Jenner's close-knit group of friends, she goes ahead and throws a major curve ball. While Jenner was out there living her best life on Thursday, Feb. 13, at a Valentine's Day party with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, eagle-eyed fans noticed she was also in the company of another famous reality star. Here's why fans are wondering if Kylie Jenner and Peter from The Bachelor are friends.

It all started on Thursday night when the mastermind behind The Snatchelor's Instagram account caught wind of the rumored hangout. First there was a post that showed Peter in the background of a video of Jenner. NBD, Jenner was just showing off her epic red bodysuit for the camera while Peter was talking to a group of people a few feet away.

But, as the night went on, another video was posted in which Peter could be heard seemingly spilling the tea about the Feb. 10 episode of The Bachelor. While it's unclear what the context of his conversation was, he mentioned Kelley Flanagan's name, aka, the woman he sent home on the episode ahead of hometowns. Watch the night unfold in The Snatchelor's video below.

Though a Jenner/Peter the Pilot friendship seems like a random combo, members of their respective inner circles are actually close pals, so maybe it's not too far fetched. Fans will recall all the rumored dating buzz around Karanikolaou and Bachelor nation's Tyler C., who is BFFs with Peter.

Karanikolaou, Tyler C., Peter, and Jenner's sister Kendall were even spotted at a Los Angeles Rams game together in November 2019.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

That same month, Karanikolaou and Tyler C. were also reportedly seen making out at a Los Angeles nightclub, according to Us Weekly. While the two have never commented on their rumored romance, it's safe to say they're friends who enjoy hanging out together. That being said, Jenner rarely parties without Karanikolaou, so it basically was only a matter of time before Jenner ran into Peter.

Whether or not Jenner and Peter even exchanged any words is still a mystery, but it's one fans are having a ball thinking about.