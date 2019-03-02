Friendship is a wonderful thing. Through a friend, you can learn, laugh, grow, and so much more. But friendships can also be tricky and the source of a lot of heartache. So when friendships that appear before the public dissolve, whether they be in a work of television and film or in real life, it's always disappointing and leaves one to wonder what went wrong. But when friendships prosper and live on through the years, there is nothing quite like it. So for those wondering, "Are Kenan & Kel still friends?" we've got some good news for you. The former All That stars have had their share of ups and downs in their friendship, like any of us, but the pair are still good friends to this day — almost 25 years after All That premiered.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell first met back in 1994 when they starred as part of the original cast of Nickelodeon's hit variety show All That, before they went on to star in their own sitcom, aptly titled Kenan & Kel. The comedy kings also starred in the Good Burger movie, based off the All That sketch of the same name. The two remained close for many years after but time went by and the two comedians found themselves drifting apart with their personal lives and careers going in different directions.

Rumors popped up over the years that the pair had been feuding and fell out of touch and Mitchell may have accidentally added fuel to that fire. Speaking to TMZ back in 2012, Mitchell revealed, "Kenan does not want to be seen with me in any form of media, or even have my name mentioned around him." The former All That star seemingly wasn't trying to throw shade. He followed that up, adding, "I have not been upset about this. I respect his choice of wanting to make a name for himself solo."

Based on Mitchell's comments, fans were then under the impression the two child stars wouldn't work together again. But it was later revealed that the pair had cleared up any perceived drama going on between them. Based on Thompson's account, it seems like any rift they experienced was born out of misunderstandings in the press than anything.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, Thompson revealed that he received a call from Mitchell a few years back and the two reconciled as though no time had passed at all. "I haven’t talked to this dude in years," he shared. "I wondered ― ’cause I heard the same rumors of beef and all that, so I didn’t really know, since I hadn’t spoken with him ― if there was really a problem or not."

Mitchell mentioned that they talked for "hours" on the phone and determined that they would not allow themselves to fall out of touch again. “We call each other and text each other all the time,” Thompson told the publication.

And then in September 2015 — many years after Kenan & Kel ended — the lifelong friends reprised their Good Burger roles while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Described as an "emotional moment" by Mitchell, the skit was a delight to fans of the film that has since garnered a cult following.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Later on in 2018, Thompson opened up about his friendship with Mitchell again on The Breakfast Club, reaffirming that the pair did indeed have a small rift, before adding, "We're all good. We're close, like we should be."

And with the recent news that both Thompson and Mitchell will both be working on the highly anticipated All That revival, which is set to premiere this summer on Nickelodeon. Fans have a lot to look forward to from their favorite comedy duo.