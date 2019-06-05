Remember when there were reports that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Rose Hanbury, an English aristocrat, were feuding? To me, it always came off as tabloid fodder, and the royal family has given no indication that the rumors are true. But are Kate Middleton and Rose Hanbury really feuding? The rumors will hopefully be quelled even more by the fact that the two women both attended the same state banquet this week.

President Donald Trump made a visit to London this week at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth. Formal event after formal event occurred during his trip, as is customary when other world leaders are hosted at Buckingham Palace. The royal family (minus Meghan and Harry, though Harry did meet with Donald and Ivanka Trump this week) were all in attendance at this banquet. Also in attendance: Rose Hanbury, Marquess of Cholmondeley.

Just to refresh your memory, rumors of Kate Middleton feuding with her "rural rival" started earlier this year. In March, English outlet The Sun reported that Duchess Kate and Hanbury had a falling out, prompting the Duchess to ask Prince William to "phase" Hanbury out of their social circle. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on these reports at the time, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Royal correspondent Richard Kay told Daily Mail there was no merit to the rumors, adding that the reports had the royal family considering taking legal action to put a lid on them. Kay noted that given the fact that “none of the reports have been able to offer any evidence about what the so-called dispute is about, they have chosen to ignore it.”

Then there were even worse rumors that Prince William cheated on Kate with Hanbury. Elite Daily reached out to the palace for comment on this report at the time, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The comment Kay made in reference to the lack of evidence these outlets are providing still remains true, so it's more likely that all of the feud and cheating rumors are just rumors. That's it! Nothing to see here!

And now, the two women (who have mostly spent their time together in the past at their country homes in Norfolk) were both seen attending the state banquet Trump attended this week.

Kate Middleton slayed in a white gown and a tiara Princess Diana used to favor.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

And Hanbury arrived in a blush pink dress.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Hanbury's husband, David, is the Marquess of Cholmondeley and Lord Great Chamberlain, making his presence at events such as this one all but guaranteed.

If she and David were really being "phased out" of their social circle, would they have ended up at this banquet? Well, maybe... because it's their job. But the women seemed completely content during their arrivals to the banquet. No feuding to see here, people! The royal family, being the UK's most famous family, is always the subject of tabloid rumors, and it looks like this "rural rival" rumor is really just a rumor.